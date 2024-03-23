Shakib Al Hasan close to returning for Bangladesh; in contention to play 2nd Test against Sri Lanka 

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could soon return to national colors after a prolonged spell on the sidelines, driven by a finger injury and vision issues. According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the veteran could be available to play the second Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin from March 30 onwards in Chattogram.

Shakib has not featured for Bangladesh since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where his campaign ended prematurely due to injury. As a result, he missed the nation's assignments across formats against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, among others. During the same timeframe, Bangladesh opted to trigger their leadership transition, with Najmul Hossain Shanto being appointed captain across formats.

The veteran all-rounder made his return to competitive cricket through the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the Rangpur Riders, where he had a roller-coaster campaign. Initially struggling with the bat, he largely featured with the ball, before scoring a couple of fifties in a row to get back into form. He was most recently seen in the Dhaka Premier League.

BCB had earlier said that Shakib was unavailable for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, but the all-rounder apparently has had a change of heart.

"We are expecting him to be available during the second Test against Sri Lanka as he wants to play the game. I think there is still time for him to prepare fully for the game," a top BCB official told Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh could use Shakib's experience after veteran wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out at the last minute due to a thumb injury.

Bangladesh struggling in the first Test against Sri Lanka

The hosts were firmly in control of the proceedings after opting to bowl first in Sylhet, reducing Sri Lanka to 57-5 in the first session itself. However, centuries from skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis boosted their first-innings total to 280.

In reply, Bangladesh also endured a top-order collapse and were reduced to 83-5 as the Sri Lankan pacers wreaked havoc. Taijul Islam and Litton Das are currently at the crease, trying to replicate what the visitors did with the bat on the opening day.

