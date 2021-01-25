Shakib Al Hasan creates extraordinary all-round record against West Indies

Shakib Al Hasan reached an unprecedented milestone during the 3rd ODI against West Indies on Monday. He is now the only all-rounder with 6,000 international runs and 300 wickets in a single country. His home nation, Bangladesh, is the host of this unique feat.

The West Indies are currently touring Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches. This is Shakib Al Hasan's comeback series after a one-year ban from international cricket for not reporting approaches from bookies.

Shakib Al Hasan cleared all the apprehension around his comeback with his stellar performance in the first ODI. The 33-year-old took 4 wickets for just 8 runs to restrict the visitors to a paltry total of 122. Bangladesh won the game by 6 wickets.

The 2nd match was no different, as the West Indies were skittled for just 148 before the hosts chased the target down with 7 wickets left. Shakib carried the bat with his 43 and looked in good touch.

In the ongoing 3rd ODI, the southpaw scored a 51 in the first innings before getting bowled by R Reifer.

Shakib Al Hasan's other unique records

Shakib Al Hasan is the first Bangladeshi to have taken 5 wickets in a match against all the Test-playing nations. He is only the fourth bowler in the world to have achieved the record.

Shakib Al Hasan has taken 76 wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in T20I matches, which is a record for the most wickets at a single ground. He is also the fastest all-rounder to the double of 10,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket.

More interestingly, Shakib is also one of 7 batsmen to have scored a double hundred and a duck in the same Test match. He is expected to be part of the squad when the first Test begins on February 3rd in Chattogram.