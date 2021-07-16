Watch: Shakib Al Hasan dismisses Brendan Taylor to become Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs 

In the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, Shakib Al Hasan made history as he surpassed Mashrafe Mortaza to become his nation's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket. The star all-rounder achieved the feat in the 15th over of the chase when he dismissed opposition skipper Brendan Taylor.

After scalping Taylor, Shakib Al Hasan now has 271 wickets in 213 ODIs, including two 5-wicket hauls, with 5-29 being his best bowling figures in the format. Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza previously held the record as he had 270 scalps to his name after playing 220 games.

You can watch the wicket-taking ball below:

🥇 Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Mashrafe Mortaza to become Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs with the prized scalp of Brendan Taylor.



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v in select regions! pic.twitter.com/RsUO0kV3fu — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Zimbabwe skipper won the toss and chose to field first in the contest. Even though skipper Tamim Iqbal departed for a duck, his opening partner Liton Das (102) scored a magnificent hundred to help his side reach a decent first innings score of 276/9.

Afif Hossain (45) and Mahmudullah (33) chipped in with useful knocks to support Das in the batting department. Shakib Al Hasan could not contribute much with the bat as he departed for just 19 after coming in to bat at number 3.

Luke Jongwe (3/51), Blessing Muzarabani (2/47), and Richard Ngarava (2/61) were the chief wicket-takers for the home side.

A century from Liton Das and crucial knocks from the lower middle-order propel Bangladesh to 276/9 👏



Can Zimbabwe chase the total down? 🤔



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v in select regions! pic.twitter.com/i0MYLlFyQv — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021

In reply, the loss of wickets at regular intervals derailed Zimbabwe's quest to chase down the target. Brendan Taylor (24) and wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva (54) tried their best, but a lack of support from other batters led to the team's downfall.

Shakib Al Hasan produced a fine display of spin bowling to help his team's cause in the second innings. He received support from his peers Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Shoriful Islam, who bowled economically and picked up a wicket apiece.

Shakib Al Hasan's spell (5/30) helped Bangladesh bundle out Zimbabwe for just 121 and win the match by 155 runs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar