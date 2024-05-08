Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman return to Bangladesh squad for final 2 T20Is vs Zimbabwe

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman return to the Bangladesh squad for the final two T20Is of the ongoing five-match home series against Zimbabwe. It marks the return of Shakib to white-ball cricket for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Shakib suffered an eye injury during the tournament, resulting in him missing the subsequent series against New Zealand at home and away. The 37-year-old also missed the white-ball leg of Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh before finally recovering to play in the second and final Test against the Lankans.

He missed the opening three games of the ongoing Zimbabwe series out of his request to play in the Dhaka Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL, picking up 14 wickets in nine games. Despite returning in time for the Zimbabwe series, the pacer was rested for the first three T20Is.

Swashbuckling batter Sowmya Sarkar has also been included in the squad after making a full recovery from a knee injury sustained during the final ODI of the 3-match home series against Sri Lanka.

The team management has also rested left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam for the remainder of the Zimbabwe series.

"We have given rest to Shoriful. Both team management and Shoriful felt he needed to spend time with his family. We want him to come back after recharging himself as he's been playing cricket in one stretch for a long time," selector Abdur Razzak said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Shoriful hasn't been at his best in the two matches he played, picking up the lone wicket at an average of 63.

Coming to the series, it has been all Bangladesh as the Tigers have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead. After back-to-back convincing wins in run-chases of the opening two T20Is, the hosts had to scratch their way to a nin-run victory in the third fixture on May 7.

Following the Zimbabwe series, Bangladesh will play T20 World Cup co-hosts U.S.A. in a three-match series before the showpiece event. They will take on Sri Lanka in their tournament opener at Dallas on June 8.

Bangladesh squad for final two Zimbabwe T20Is

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, and Mohammad Saifuddin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback