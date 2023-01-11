Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, and Anamul Haque fined 15 percent of their match fees for breaching BPL's Code of Conduct 

Bangladeshi trio Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, and Anamul Haque have been fined 15 percent of their match fees for separate offenses which were found to be in breach of the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) Code of Conduct.

Shakib and Nurul, who lead the Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, respectively, were involved in the controversy during the side's meeting on January 10. The pair were charged with violating Article 2.4 of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) code of conduct, which specifically pertains to disobeying the umpire's instructions.

The second innings of the contest began on a note of confusion after a lot of back-and-forths among the opening batters over taking the strike. Fortune Barishal opener Chaturanga de Silva and Nurul Hasan had already exchanged words prior to the run chase's commencement in Mirpur.

Observing that de Silva would take the strike, skipper Nurul brought off-spinner Mahedi Hasan into the attack, switching from left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan at the last moment. However, witnessing the bowling change, the opening batters also swapped their places, with the right-handed opening batter Anamul taking the strike instead.

The switch between the opening batters prompted Nurul to bring back Rakibul, and the constant shuffling irked Shakib on the sidelines. The all-rounder proceeded to make his way from across the boundary ropes to confront the umpires. He was involved in a lengthy discussion with on-field official Gazi Sohel.

The chase finally got underway with Rakibul bowling to De Silva with the new ball. The left-arm spinner struck in the first over by claiming the opening wicket with the fourth delivery of the innings.

Former Bangladesh Test skipper Anamul, on the other hand, was found guilty of showing dissent towards an umpire. He was dismissed in the fourth over by Sikander Raza, but a composed set of knocks by Ibrahim Zadran and Mehidy Hasan Miraz ensured that Barishal chased the 159-run target with four balls to spare.

All three players involved in the altercation have accepted the sanction presented by match referee Akhtar Ahmad. As a result, there is no need for a formal hearing. Apart from the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the aforementioned names.

Shakib Al Hasan was involved in a dispute with umpire over a decision in Barishal's BPL 2023 opener

Barishal's team manager confirmed post-match that Shakib Al Hasan stepped out onto the field to figure out the situation following the delay in the innings' start. He said in a statement:

"According to the rules, the batters decide who will take strike when the bowler is confirmed. Shakib wanted Anamul on strike seeing Mahedi was the bowler. When the umpires weren't allowing them to change strike, Shakib entered the field to speak to them."

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#BPL2023 Shakib wasn't happy this wasn't called a wide Shakib wasn't happy this wasn't called a wide 👀#BPL2023 https://t.co/oNe5Kh8SYJ

The Bangladesh Test and T20I captain expressed his displeasure over a decision with the square leg umpire during Barishal's opening contest against the Sylhet Strikers on January 7.

It is to be noted that he did not incur any punishment for the dissent shown in the incident.

Also Read: PCB chairman Najam Sethi open to discuss Asia Cup hosting conflict should Jay Shah attend ILT20 opener - Reports

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes