Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi is open to a discussion with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah if he accepts the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) invitation to attend the opening contest of the International League T20 (ILT20) in Dubai.

The UAE-based T20 league, which involves six franchises, out of which three are sister franchises of IPL teams, is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 13.

Relations between the two parties have been tense lately after the BCCI expressed their reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. The situation took a turn for the worse after Jay Shah released the schedule for the competition slated to be held in September without a mention of the host nation.

Najam Sethi responded with a tweet, accusing the ACC of unilaterally coming to a decision without consulting the PCB. In response, the ACC issued a strong retaliation and defended their president by explicitly stating that the PCB was consulted, but did not obtain a reply from them.

According to a report by the PTI, the PCB chief is willing to discuss the matter on the sidelines of the ILT20 and hopefully strengthen the relationship. A PCB source told PTI on condition of anonymity:

"Najam will be using this opportunity to work on relations with the ACC members and ensure that the Asia Cup is held as scheduled in Pakistan in September this year. Basically, Najam is also going as he has been conveyed that there is strong possibility of BCCI boss Jay Shah also being in attendance."

The source further elaborated:

"Sethi believes that there is a need for the PCB to have better relations with the ACC members whose support is necessary if the Asia Cup is to be held in Pakistan.Having been a former ACC chairman, Najam will be giving out assurances to all members that Pakistan is completely safe and secure to host the regional event and all teams including India must send their teams."

The ECB has issued invites to top figures from cricketing boards around the world for the tournament opener. However, there has been no clarification over the participation of Jay Shah or any other BCCI official for that matter, relating to the ILT20 opening clash in Dubai.

Najam Sethi reportedly plans to discuss the conduct of the 2023 ODI World and 2025 Champions Trophy at the ICC headquarters

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja earlier stated that Pakistan will also consider not sending a team to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup should the BCCI proceed with a request for a neutral venue for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The current set of people occupying the office feels that the former cricketer went overboard with his statements and hopes to maintain their hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy. The source added:

"If Shah does come to Dubai, it will also allow Sethi to meet him in person or other BCCI officials on the sidelines and discuss the issue of India sending its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup."

Najam Sethi is also planning a visit to the ICC headquarters to discuss the conduct of the upcoming major international cricketing events with the top brass.

Will the BCCI send an Indian team to Pakistan with the government's approval for the 2023 Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.

