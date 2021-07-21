Shakib Al Hasan makes massive gains in ICC ODI bowling rankings; only one Indian in the top 10

Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made significant gains in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. In the latest rankings released by the governing body, Shakib moved up nine places to reach the eighth position.

In the most recent three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, the 34-year-old was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. In the series opener, Shakib Al Hasan returned with a five-wicket haul, helping his team win by a massive 155-run margin.

Shakib Al Hasan continued the good work in the next two games, picking up two wickets in the second ODI and one wicket in the final match.

He also scored 145 runs in the past three games at an average of 72.50, thereby helping Bangladesh accomplish a clean sweep.

Before the start of this series, Shakib Al Hasan was in 17th place on the ICC ODI bowling charts with 613 rating points. He gained 37 points during the series to go past the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Pat Cummins to break into the top 10 once again.

Shakib Al Hasan makes massive gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowling 🔥



Full list: https://t.co/Wu0HhMH6O3 pic.twitter.com/J4Zw22b02t — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian in the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings

Among the Indian cricketers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the only one who has managed to find a place in the top 10. He has held onto his position (6th) and has 683 rating points to his name.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is at the top of the charts with 737 rating points, while Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman and England's Chris Woakes each moved one spot up to occupy second and third places, respectively.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz fell two spots and is in the fourth position at the moment. Matt Henry is another Kiwi cricketer who has managed to find a place in the top 5.

From Australia, Josh Hazlewood (7th) and Pat Cummins (10th) are in the top 10. While Hazlewood managed to cling onto his position, Cummins fell from ninth to 10th place. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is currently in the ninth spot.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has climbed up a few spots and is in 11th position in the ICC ODI rankings at the moment.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar