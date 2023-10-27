Shakib Al Hasan rejoins Bangladesh squad in Kolkata following brief trip to Dhaka - Reports

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has rejoined the World Cup squad in Kolkata earlier than expected following a brief trip to Dhaka, to work with his childhood mentor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim over 'technical issues'.

The all-rounder left for Bangladesh on October 25, but apparently, the team management was unaware of the reason. Team director Khaled Mahmud said that Hasan left the squad citing personal reasons, but is now aware that the purpose of his short trip was to work on some adjustments to his batting. Mahmud told the Dhaka-based Kaler Kantho:

"We have no idea about this. He may have gone to Fahim bhai since he is not batting well. But we didn't know about this. [Wednesday] was travel and rest day. [Thursday] is optional training. That's why coach gave him the two-day break. He said that he had some personal matters in Dhaka. We know that much only."

Shakib Al Hasan, who returned after injury to play the clash against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, has struggled with the bat in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. He has scored only 56 runs in four innings at an average of 14.00 and a strike rate of 64.46.

He was an instrumental figure in Bangladesh's 2019 World Cup campaign in England. Batting higher up the order, he scored over 600 runs to be among the leading run scorers in the edition.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the Bangladesh captain took the evening flight from Dhaka on Thursday, October 26, and reached the team hotel around 8:45 PM. The rest of the contingent were at practice at the Eden Gardens under the lights.

Bangladesh set to play consecutive games at the Eden Gardens against the Netherlands and Pakistan

The subcontinent side began their World Cup campaign on an optimistic note - with a win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala. But since then, they have faced heavy defeats to England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa.

There is a lot of pressure on Shakib Al Hasan regarding his captaincy as well as his form. He missed the clash against India due to an injury he sustained against New Zealand in Chennai, but the team's fortunes did not change with his return to the playing XI against South Africa.

Bangladesh is scheduled to take on the Netherlands on Saturday, October 28, and Pakistan on Tuesday, October 31.

Will Shakib Al Hasan's little detour prove to be fruitful in the second half of the World Cup campaign? Let us know what you think.