Shakib al Hasan returns to Bangladesh's squad for 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

In a massive positive development for Bangladesh cricket, former captain Shakib al Hasan has returned ahead of the vital second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning on March 30 in Chattogram. The hosts have made two changes to their squad for the must-win Test in Chattogram.

The spin-bowling all-rounder is in line to play his first match for the national team since the 2023 World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The veteran missed the final group game against Australia due to a left index finger injury. In January 2024, it emerged that the 37-year-old was also suffering from a retinal condition, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s medical team underlined the need to manage it conservatively.

The left-handed batter comes into the squad at Towhid Hridoy's expense, with the batter not featuring in the playing XI in the opening game. With right-arm medium bowler Musfik Hasan sustaining a left ankle injury, the Tigers have replaced him with Hasan Mahmud. Mahmud has featured in 22 ODIs and 17 T20Is, but is yet to make his Test debut.

Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh lose all 20 wickets to Sri Lanka pacers in the 1st Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (R) will be keen for a win. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the first Test in Sylhet against Sri Lanka was one of the rare instances when the pacers had taken all 20 wickets to fall in a Test. The tourists recovered well from 57-5 to post 280 in their first innings after centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis. Vishwa Fernando starred for them with four wickets to bowl the home side out for 188.

De Silva and Mendis put Bangladesh to the sword in the second innings as well with hundreds to set up 511 for the hosts to win. On this occasion, Kasun Rajitha claimed a fifer to demolish the Tigers for 182.

