Shakib Al Hasan returns for Bangladesh's Test  against Zimbabwe in July

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to return to Test cricket. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the team’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Shakib had earlier missed out on the Sri Lanka Test series to participate in the IPL.

The side is slated to play a Test along with three ODIs and as many T20Is in the tour starting July 7. All the games will be hosted in Harare.

Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, and Mushfiqur Rahim - currently out of action in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League due to their respective injuries - are expected to be fit before the tour. Making a comeback in the side are also wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan and off-spinner Nayeem Hassan.

Rubel Hossain and Taijul Islam made a comeback in the ODIs, while Soumya Sarkar and Mahedi Hasan were omitted. The T20Is saw a bunch of changes as well, with uncapped Shamim Patowary being named.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan were not considered for the T20Is.

Ahead of the opening Test on July 7, the tourists will play a two-day practice game on July 3 and 4 in Harare. The ODIs are scheduled to start on July 16.

Bangladesh squad:

T20I: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan

ODI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.

