Shakib Al Hasan tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have suffered a huge blow ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka as all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the veteran returned with a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday during a rapid antigen test, a pre-requisite before joining the squad.

The 35-year-old was to join the squad on Wednesday, a couple of days after commencing his training in Chattogram. According to a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), he will recover in quarantine and undergo a retesting over time.

The spin-bowling all-rounder will join the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed - both of whom are unavailable for the opening Test. Mosaddek Hossain, drafted in as cover for Mehidy Hasan, is likely to replace the all-rounder. 20-year-old Shoriful Islam has also made it to the squad, subject to a fitness test.

Shakib Al Hasan has not played Test cricket since December of 2021

The former Bangladesh skipper hasn't donned the whites for the national team since the second Test against Pakistan in Mirpur. He has featured in only three of Bangladesh's 11 Tests following a year-long ban in October of 2019.

Shakib skipped the New Zealand series due to personal reasons and missed the two-Test rubber against South Africa due to a family illness.

The veteran's absence could significantly impact the hosts as they need the southpaw's experience in the middle order.

Bangladesh's 2-0 defeat in South Africa saw them getting bundled out for 53 and 80 in two fourth innings. Hence, the 35-year-old's experience would have been invaluable against Sri Lanka in a home World Test Championship series.

The Tigers are currently eighth in the WTC points table, having won one out of six games.

The first Test starts on May 15 in Chattogram while Mirpur will host the second game, which starts on May 23.

