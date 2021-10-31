T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the tournament

In what will come as a massive blow, Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2021. The southpaw, who suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the West Indies on October 29, hasn't shown any signs of improvement thus far.

As per a report in BDCrictime, there isn't any chance for Shakib Al Hasan to play the remaining two Super 12 games in the tournament. Hence, it has been decided that the 34-year-old will leave the team hotel in the next two days and fly to the United States to be with his family. A source said:

"Shakib hasn't recovered from his injury. He cannot play the next two games by any means. Tomorrow or the day after - on the day of the match - Shakib will leave the team hotel. He will go to his family in the US."

Earlier, a BCB official had told BDCrictime:

"Shakib's injury hasn't improved. He isn't match-fit."

Saif Hasnat @saifhasnat Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due a hamstring injury. An official statement is coming up. The allrounder sustained the blow in the match against West Indies. #T20WorldCup Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due a hamstring injury. An official statement is coming up. The allrounder sustained the blow in the match against West Indies. #T20WorldCup

Shakib Al Hasan's impact with the ball in the tournament

Even though he wasn't at his best with the bat in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan was excellent with the ball for Bangladesh. In the six games that he played, the Magura-born has accounted for 11 wickets including a four-wicket haul.

Shakib started off the tournament with two wickets in the game against Scotland. While his efforts weren't enough to help Bangladesh romp past the winning line in this match, Shakib Al Hasan came back strong with figures of 4-0-28-3 against Oman.

He even scored 42 runs with the bat. In the last Group B game, Shakib Al Hasan scored 46 against Papua New Guinea and picked up four wickets with the ball. However, he hasn't had the same kind of impact in the Super 12 matches.

Bangladesh have lost all their three games so far and are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table in Group 1. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to name a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will make it to the finals of T20 World Cup 2021? England and Pakistan India and England 4 votes so far