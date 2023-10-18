"Shakib sahab ka terror hai inke upar" - Mohammad Kaif on Virat Kohli's preparations in the nets heading into World Cup 2023 clash vs Bangladesh

Mohammad Kaif believes Virat Kohli is preparing for India's World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh keeping in mind his past travails against Shakib Al Hasan.

The two subcontinental sides will lock horns in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Kohli was seen putting in the hard yards at the nets against both pacers and spinners two days ahead of the game.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about Kohli being aware that Bangladesh have two good spinners in Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and how he would be looking to tackle the left-arm angle that has troubled him in the past, to which he responded:

"Shakib sahab ka terror hai inke upar. I remember when he went to Bangladesh, he was trapped. The spinners, especially Shakib, troubled him. When the ball comes in with the angle and turns from right in front of you, it causes difficulties."

The former India batter reckons Taskin Ahmed will also test Kohli with short-pitched deliveries in Thursday's game. He reasoned:

"Shakib is a good bowler but Taskin will also bowl bouncers. The two times he has been dismissed in Chennai and the last match, they were hard-ball bouncers. However, you always prepare for spin because whenever you play against Bangladesh, you will get Shakib and Miraz. They have a lot of spin."

Kohli was caught at midwicket while playing a pull shot against Australia and was also dropped by Mitchell Marsh earlier in the game. He mistimed a pull shot off Hasan Ali's bowling in India's last game against Pakistan and was caught at mid-on.

"You need to keep the feet movement absolutely precise against spin" - Mohammad Kaif on Virat Kohli's preparations

Virat Kohli has an ODI average of 67.25 against Bangladesh. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif feels Virat Kohli has done ideal preparations for the Bangladesh clash. He explained:

"All these are good preparations. He is using his feet. You need to keep the feet movement absolutely precise against spin, that you go forward or go deep into the crease. We are seeing all that in Virat Kohli's preparations."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the likely batting-friendly pitch in Pune and the modern batting great's good recent form should also help his cause. He said:

"So overall the preparations are complete and this pitch is also good for batting. You will get a flat pitch in Pune. I feel the slight form Virat Kohli has got, he will gain from that in this match."

Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed Kohli five times in ODI cricket. The left-arm spinner got the better of India's batting mainstay twice in the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh last year.

