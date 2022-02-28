"Shakib will be playing the Tests in South Africa" - BCB President on Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed the availability of veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan for the Test series against South Africa in March-April. BCB President Nazmul Hasan said the left-arm spinner changed his mind after going unsold at the recent IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 34-year old previously made himself unavailable for the South Africa tour, as it clashed with the IPL. Earlier, BCB's cricket operations Jalal Yunus revealed that Shakib would discuss his commitment to Test cricket in the next few days.

Nazmul Hasan has now said that Shakib will play the Test series in South Africa. The BCB boss told Cricbuzz in this regard:

"Shakib will be playing the Tests in South Africa. He had given us a letter that he wanted to skip Test cricket for six months due to the IPL, but we asked him to be available for the home series against Sri Lanka, and he agreed."

"He wanted to skip the series, as he wanted to play in the IPL, but now since he is not going, he will play travel to South Africa. Today I told him that I will talk with him regarding his future plans after he returns from South Africa, and he's agreed."

The veteran, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, set his base price at INR 2 crore at the mega auction. However, none of the ten franchises were interested in his services.

Shakib al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Test cricket

With 215 wickets in 59 Tests at 31.30, the Jessore-born player is Bangladesh's highest Test wicket-taker. He is also the third-highest run-getter, accumulating 4029 runs at 39.50 with five centuries in the format.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the former Bangladesh captain has played only 30% of Tests played by the team since their 2017-18 tour. The reasons include injury, a one-year suspension for not reporting a corrupt approach, and personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered a torrid tour of South Africa in the 2017-18 season

