The Shamrah effect - Ravichandran Ashwin and R Sridhar hail Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's efforts at Lord's

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in India's memorable 151-run victory at Lord's. The duo delivered for their side, not only with their primary skills but with the bat as well.

With India's lead at 150 after the dynamic Rishabh Pant was dismissed, Shami and Bumrah stitched an unbeaten 89-run partnership. They not only saved the game for the visitors but also shone with the ball to ensure Team India scripted a fabulous victory.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin, along with fielding coach R. Sridhar, recollected the dressing room conversation while having breakfast on the final day of the Test. India coach Ravi Shastri had stated that if India could give England a target of 180, they would put the hosts under pressure.

While most nodded in agreement, India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, was extremely upset with the reaction and asked the team to show confidence in the tailenders.

"Why are we only asking for 20-30 runs from the lower-order? I have been giving them heavy throwdowns. Aim for 50-60 runs," Rathour told the team.

Ashwin recalled that Rathour was the one who had confidence in all the bowlers. The off-spinner also added he couldn't believe what happened next.

"What happened then, I am not able to believe. What England did was, they bowled fast to hit us which ended up being a mistake," recalled Ashwin.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah created a new record at Lord's on Day 5 - with the BAT🤯#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qKpwtYzbVl — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) August 17, 2021

What an enterprising knock: Ashwin on Shami's batting heroics

Mohammed Shami notched up a half-century at Lord's.

Ashwin recalled how he saw Shami the previous day and asked him he kept getting out to Moeen Ali. Shami told Ashwin not to worry and that he would take of it. Sharing some insights from behind the scenes, Ashwin revealed the advice that he gave Shami and said:

"I told Shami in practice to either defend Moeen or hit him out of the park. You are playing for turn and getting out when the ball isn't even turning."

Ashwin was delighted with the result of the conversation he had with Shami. He stated that he knew the tailender would go after Moeen Ali as soon as he came into the attack.

On the day, Shami shimmied down the track to the England bowler and smashed him for a six over mid-wicket to bring up his maiden Test half-century in style. He celebrated by taking his helmet off to celebrate this rare feat.

With India's tail accounting for a few runs in recent times, this Indian team is addressing one of their long-term issues.

When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for 🇮🇳. Loved my partnership with Bumrah🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/5c1zvZaUJb — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 16, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar