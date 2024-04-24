"Shane Warne bought his last house from my in-laws" - Wasim Akram says Australian legend lived just 2 minutes away from him

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram recently opened up on his friendship with late Australian spinner Shane Warne. Akram heaped praise on Warne's bowling and leadership skills before mentioning that cricketers like him are not born every day.

Wasim Akram appeared as a special guest on Sportskeeda Cricket's Match Ki Baat show. During the 30-minute chat, Akram spoke on a range of topics, including his friendship with Warne and his on-field performances.

The Pakistan legend disclosed that Warne bought his life's last residential property from Akram's in-laws Tony Thompson and Greta. Here's what Wasim had to say:

"Players and leaders like Shane Warne are not born everyday in this world. I knew him personally very well. He used to live just two minutes away from my house. In fact, I'll tell you another interesting thing. Shane Warne bought his last house from my in-laws - Tony Thompson and Greta. He bought their house."

Akram then recalled how Warne loved to play poker. He highlighted that although Warne lived like a king off the field, he was among the hardest workers on the ground.

"There was only one Shane Warne" - Wasim Akram

Further talking about Warne's legacy, Akram commented that no other player can be like Warne because of the passion, energy and knowledge he had of the sport.

"There was only one Shane Warne. The passion, the knowledge about the game, the involvement in the game, the energy he brought, I don't think it is easy to match that. If I remember correctly, he even led Rajasthan Royals to the IPL trophy in the inaugural season," Akram concluded.

Warne and Wasim were very close friends. In one of his previous interviews, Wasim had disclosed that he could not sleep the entire night when he came to know about Warne's demise in March 2022.

