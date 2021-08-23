Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen believe The Hundred is here to stay following successful maiden edition 

Former international cricketers Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen have been highly impressed with the implementation of The Hundred. Both players firmly feel it will get bigger and better in the years to come.

.@KP24 says #TheHundred will return "bigger and better" next year - leaving @flintoff11 fearing for his job! 🤣



Congratulations to #SouthernBrave and #OvalInvincibles on becoming champions in 2021 🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/HZOdLS6gIO — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 21, 2021

The first-ever edition of The Hundred culminated with the Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave claiming the women's and the men's titles respectively. The tournament, which was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, set several records in terms of viewership, especially in the women's division.

Shane Warne, who also coaches The Hundred franchise London Spirit, claims that the tournament has exceeded expectations. He also noted how well the crowd were involved with the new format as well. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I think it has gone beyond expectations. The cricket that has been on display, the skill on display from all the different teams at various times, has been outstanding. To see full houses everywhere you go, on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday night in Birmingham, Manchester, London - it has been packed and the crowds have really got into it and I think it's been fantastic! It's only going to get bigger and better with every year."

We're coming back better next year: Kevin Pietersen praises The Hundred

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen feels the competition has done a really good job of drawing the audience in, and even cited his own child as an example. He said:

"To see these scenes, to see franchise cricket here and to see it so well celebrated and supported - love it!"

"My little lad, that's the audience that you want, you want the kids coming in, and he's absolutely buzzing! He's got his Southern Brave jumper on and is running around here. The audience is in, the guys (players) have been brilliant, giving up their time."

The Hundred has been well received by fans and pundits alike. The format has been endorsed by the likes of England skipper Joe Root and winning coach Mahela Jayawardene as the perfect candidate for cricket's inclusion into the Olympics.

Rashid Khan has also praised the format wherein bowlers have the chance to bowl ten deliveries in a row and generate serious momentum and inflict damage.

