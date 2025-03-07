Shane Watson lights up IMLT20 2025 with another sensational hundred to lift Australia to a mammoth total

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has delivered another masterclass in the International Masters League T20 (IMLT20) 2025. The right-hander has scored his third century of the tournament for Australia Masters during their group stage clash against South Africa Masters on Friday (March 7) in Vadodara.

Captain Watson opened for the Men in Yellow along with Callum Ferguson in the game. It didn't take too long for the duo, as they utilized the fielding restrictions to garner 68 runs in the first six overs.

The duo continued their momentum to score consistent boundaries and put the Proteas bowlers under pressure. They built a 186-run stand, before Ferguson was dismissed by Alviro Petersen in the 15th over.

The 18th over saw Shane Watson slashing a fuller ball towards the point region to get to his century off 52 balls. Prior to this game, the top-order batter had scored tons against India and West Indies.

Shane Watson remained unbeaten on 122 off 61, with nine fours and as many sixes to his name. Meanwhile, Ben Dunk scored 34* off 16, as Australia Masters posted a big total of 260 on the board.

At the time of writing, South Africa are at 94/5 after the end of 12 overs.

Shane Watson-Ben Dunk stitched a record partnership against India in IMLT20 2025

Australia Masters clashed against India Masters on Wednesday (March 5) in Vadodara. Invited to bat first, Australia were off to a fine start, but lost Shaun Marsh (22) who couldn't convert his start into a big knock.

Nevertheless, Shane Watson (110* off 52) and Ben Dunk (132* off 53) turned as tormentors for the Indian side with their sensational 236*-run stand. It is now registered as the biggest partnership for the second wicket in T20s. Their knocks propelled Australia to a mammoth total of 269.

In response, Sachin Tendulkar (64 off 33) was impressive with his positive mindset to provide a strong push to India in the powerplay. However, it went downhill after his dismissal, as the Indian team were all-out for 174.

The victory kept Australia in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals. Meanwhile, India are the table-toppers with three wins in four appearances.

