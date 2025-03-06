51-year-old Sachin Tendulkar smashes stunning 6 down the ground during 33-ball 64 in IML T20 2025 match [Watch]

India Masters captain Sachin Tendulkar scored a blistering 64 runs off 33 balls in the International Masters League T20 2025 match against Australia Masters. His knock included a fantastic six down the ground off Ben Hilfenhaus' bowling.

Vadodara's newly built BCA Stadium hosted the IML T20 match between India Masters and Australia Masters on Wednesday, March 5. The Australian side batted first and posted a mammoth 269/1 on the board in 20 overs, thanks to centuries from Shane Watson (110* off 52) and Ben Dunk (132* off 53).

Chasing 270, India Masters got off to a flying start, thanks to Sachin Tendulkar's excellent batting. Tendulkar hit seven fours and four sixes during his 33-ball 64. One of those four sixes came against Hilfenhaus in the third over. Tendulkar sent the ball flying over the bowler's head. You can watch the video here:

On the next ball of the same over, Hilfenhaus bowled a short ball. Tendulkar got in position and smacked it over the leg side region with a perfectly timed pull shot for another maximum.

Sachin Tendulkar's efforts went in vain as India Masters lost the match by 95 runs

Despite Tendulkar's knock, the India Masters team were bowled out for 174 runs in response to Australia Masters' total of 269/1. None of the other Indian batters could get going. The next best scorer for India Masters after Tendulkar was all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who scored 25 runs off 15 balls.

The absence of Yuvraj Singh hurt the Indian team a lot. It will be interesting to see if Yuvraj returns to the playing XI when India Masters play their final league stage match of the IML T20 2025 tournament against the West Indies Masters on March 8. The game will happen at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

India Masters are currently atop the points table with six points from four matches.

