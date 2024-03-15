Shane Watson yet to fully commit to PCB's Head Coach offer due to family obligations and MLC coaching role - Reports 

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is yet to decide on undertaking the role of Pakistan cricket team's head coach due to multiple factors. Earlier, reports suggested that Watson, who is currently in Pakistan coaching the Quetta Gladiators at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB, however, is prepared to meet Watson's steep wage demands, making him the highest-paid foreign coach in their history. The cricketing board is ready to offer an annual salary of $2 million.

According to sources, despite no issues across the wage front, Watson is still hesitant about accepting the deal due to family obligations in Australia and his existing coaching role with the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC).

PCB has made it clear that Watson will have to spend the majority of time in Pakistan to work with the players and unearth new talent by keeping a close eye on the proceedings in the domestic circuit. The PCB does not have fond memories of Mickey Arthur holding the post of Director of Cricket while working remotely and simultaneously working with Derbyshire County.

Watson is also skeptical about the constant changes within the PCB framework. The cricketing body has witnessed rapid changes in terms of leadership personnel. PCB recently appointed Mohsin Naqi as the chairman, with the likes of Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi not lasting long in the role since Ramiz Raja's sacking.

The newly-appointed chairman, however, prefers a foreign head coach even after the results of Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn's respective stints. Despite the fallout, Arthur remains Pakistan's most successful coach in recent times, leading the side to the 2017 Champions Trophy and guiding them to the top of the rankings.

On the other hand, former players like Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq and most recently Mohammad Hafeez have not worked out for the side at all.

Shane Watson has never coached a team at the international level

The former Australian all-rounder was appointed Quetta Gladiators' head coach in December 2023, taking over from Moin Khan, who took the role of Director of Cricket. Watson has represented the Gladiators as a player in the past and now has guided them into the playoffs in his first season as head coach.

Having retired in 2020 from all forms of cricket, Watson joined Ricky Ponting's coaching staff at the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2022. He was released from his position after the franchise failed to make it to the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

