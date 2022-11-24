"She ignored me just like BCCI ignoring Prithvi Shaw" - Fans react as Mumbai batter ignored for India A squad against Bangladesh A

Prithvi Shaw, who was ignored for the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand, once failed to find a place in the India A squad as BCCI named two different squads for a couple of four-day matches against Bangladesh A on Wednesday (November 23).
The development comes even as the Mumbai batter was among the leading run-scorers in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 332 runs in 10 innings, including a century.
The swashbuckling opener also scored 207 runs in six matches, including a couple of half-centuries in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The 23-year-old last played for Team India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment and lashed out at BCCI as Shaw failed to make his comeback for Team India.
“The guy is naturally destructive” – Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Prithvi Shaw to make a comeback with Team India.
He called him a naturally destructive batter who could outshine some of the best T20I openers like England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in the future.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:
“The guy [Prithvi Shaw] is naturally destructive. He is disruptive. A lot of people turn back and say that he is not fit. I am saying check his numbers; he is the guy who just takes off.”
He added:
“If you want a rocket start, he is an absolute rocked, he simply flies. I am not saying he will fly in every match. Buttler, Hales or anyone else is also not seen flying in every match.”
Earlier, former India player Virender Sehwag had expressed his dissent over Pant's absence from the New Zealand tour.
India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.
Senior players Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been included in the second four-day match for some game time as India will play Test cricket after a gap of more than five months.
India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk).