Create

"She ignored me just like BCCI ignoring Prithvi Shaw" - Fans react as Mumbai batter ignored for India A squad against Bangladesh A

By James Kuanal
Modified Nov 24, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw has been consistently performing for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Prithvi Shaw, who was ignored for the ongoing white-ball series against New Zealand, once failed to find a place in the India A squad as BCCI named two different squads for a couple of four-day matches against Bangladesh A on Wednesday (November 23).

The development comes even as the Mumbai batter was among the leading run-scorers in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 332 runs in 10 innings, including a century.

The swashbuckling opener also scored 207 runs in six matches, including a couple of half-centuries in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 23-year-old last played for Team India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment and lashed out at BCCI as Shaw failed to make his comeback for Team India.

Here are some of the best reactions:

@BCCI #prithvishaw deserves a spot
@BCCI Prithvi shaw doesnt even finds place in A squad forget about india long way to go 👦
@BCCI So where is prithvi shaw ?
Prithvi Shaw deserves to be given at least half the chances what Rishabh Pant got in his career. @bcci#bcci #icc #Cricket #TeamIndia#shaw #prithvishaw #rohitsharma #ViratKohli𓃵
@BCCI @PrithviShaw se koi dushmani hai tum logo ko BKL BCCI ? https://t.co/HmQe84Qy7e
@BCCI She ignored me just like BCCI ignoring @PrithviShaw since a long period of time 😂😂
@BCCI Kuchh to scene chal raha hai prithvi shaw ka inke saath definitely 🤔🤔
@BCCI Prithvi Shaw should move NZ maybe
@BCCI It is ridiculous to ignore Prithvi Shaw for no reason. What more he has to do to please ! #supportprithvishaw
Prithvi Shaw has some kind of unofficial ban. Inexplicable otherwise. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Prithvi Shaw is scoring runs all around, but he is not even being considered for India A games. Prithvi and Indrajith are the unlucky ones.
Why Prithvi Shaw is not included in IND A Squad for Bangladesh. This is a serious matter and something is there with prithvi Shaw or management 🙄🙄🙄

“The guy is naturally destructive” – Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Prithvi Shaw to make a comeback with Team India.

He called him a naturally destructive batter who could outshine some of the best T20I openers like England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in the future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“The guy [Prithvi Shaw] is naturally destructive. He is disruptive. A lot of people turn back and say that he is not fit. I am saying check his numbers; he is the guy who just takes off.”

He added:

“If you want a rocket start, he is an absolute rocked, he simply flies. I am not saying he will fly in every match. Buttler, Hales or anyone else is also not seen flying in every match.”

Earlier, former India player Virender Sehwag had expressed his dissent over Pant's absence from the New Zealand tour.

New selection committee's first Priority should be to bring Prithvi Shaw back... The Guy would be very happy to get the news of sacking of Chetan Sharma and Co#BCCI https://t.co/CMDwPcqLIj

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.

Senior players Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been included in the second four-day match for some game time as India will play Test cricket after a gap of more than five months.

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk).

Quick Links

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...