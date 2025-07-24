"She probably thought I was just joking" - When Anil Kumble revealed interesting tale about bowling with a broken jaw against West Indies

Former India captain Anil Kumble is often remembered for his act of bravery when he came out to bowl with a broken jaw in a Test match against the West Indies in Antigua in 2002. The 54-year-old had said in 2023 that he had informed his wife, Chethana, that he would be returning to Bengaluru for surgery.

However, as he dropped the call, he informed her that he would also go out and bowl. Kumble revealed that his wife thought he was joking and did not take him seriously. Speaking to JioCinema in 2023, he said (via News18):

“I told my wife, Chethana and I called her up. When we spoke, I said, look I know I have to come home because I just need surgery. So, she arranged for all of that in Bangalore.

“…And as I dropped off the call, I just told her that look I’ll go and bowl, but she thought probably I was just joking. I don’t think she even took it seriously."

Kumble came out to bowl in the West Indies' first innings with his jaw heavily taped and dismissed Brian Lara lbw for four runs. Later, West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards said it was one of the bravest things he had seen on the field (via ESPNCricinfo).

Anil Kumble reveals why he decided to come out and bowl with a broken jaw in Antigua in 2002

After India had posted 513/9 declared in their first innings against West Indies at Antigua in 2002, the hosts made a strong start in their innings on a barren surface. Anil Kumble said that he decided to come out and bowl to try and take a few wickets, which could have helped India win the match.

However, the game eventually ended in a draw, with the hosts scoring 629/9 declared in their first innings.

“So, when I went back to the dressing room, I saw Sachin bowling because he was the only guy in the team who could bowl and then Wavell Hinds, I think was playing I don’t remember somebody else was batting.

“And I thought it was my chance. I have to go and get a couple of wickets. If we can get West Indies three or four down, end of day two or three. I think if you can get them out, then maybe, we have a chance to win the game. That was the only thought. So, I told Andrew Leipus – get me out there," the 54-year-old said in the aforementioned discussion.

Kumble underwent surgery on his jaw and returned to action for the tour to England, one month later. He was part of the playing XI that won the triangular series, beating England by two wickets in a thrilling final at Lord's. He also featured in the team that drew the four-match Test series 1-1 against England.

