"She protected Shafali Verma" - Aakash Chopra lauds Meg Lanning's tactics in Delhi Capitals' WPL 2023 win against UP Warriorz

Aakash Chopra has lauded Meg Lanning for protecting Shafali Verma against Shabnim Ismail in the Delhi Capitals' Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash against the UP Warriorz.

The Capitals posted a massive 211/4 after being asked to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. Their bowlers then restricted Alyssa Healy and Co. to 169/5 to register an emphatic 42-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Meg Lanning for the tactics she employed, elaborating:

"There was Meg Lanning's planning. When Shabnim Ismail bowled to her at the start, it seemed she will dismiss her. She survived that and then hit her as well and along with that, she protected Shafali Verma."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Delhi Capitals skipper ensured that Ismail did not get to bowl much to Shafali, observing:

"She allowed Shafali Verma to face just one delivery from Ismail and I thought that was a very smart move because Lanning is a better batter. She said that she can face her (Ismail) and asked Shafali to stay at the other end."

Lanning and Shafali strung together a 67-run opening-wicket partnership in 6.3 overs. The Indian youngster faced only 14 deliveries and contributed 17 runs.

"Not ideal in my opinion" - Aakash Chopra on Shafali Verma's approach during Delhi Capitals' innings

Shafali Verma struck a four and a six during her innings. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Chopra wasn't too pleased with Shafali Verma's approach with the willow, explaining:

"Shafali Verma was playing in a slightly different fashion this time. More risk-taking - too many shots while moving aside to the leg side, not ideal in my opinion, and then she got out."

However, the reputed commentator was delighted with the other Delhi Capitals batters' dynamic approach, saying:

"After that, it seemed whoever was coming was hitting, whether it was Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey or Jess Jonassen and they crossed 200 overall. The Delhi Capitals have played two matches and have scored more than 200 both times, which is thumbs up."

Lanning top-scored for the Capitals with a 42-ball 70, a knock studded with 10 fours and three sixes. Jess Jonassen (42* off 20), Jemimah Rodrigues (34* off 22), Alice Capsey (21 off 10) and Marizanne Kapp (16 off 12) ensured that the franchise crossed the 200-run mark for the second consecutive game.

