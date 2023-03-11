“She’s a real special star for the future” - Aussie legend’s huge praise for RCB youngster Shreyanka Patil

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Ellyse Perry has lavished praise on young all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, earmarking her as a 'special star for the future’. According to Perry, she hasn’t seen a youngster with such impressive skills in recent times.

RCB have made a torrid start to WPL 2023, losing four out of four games. On Friday, March 10, they went down to UP Warriorz by 10 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium. Bangalore remain the only team who are yet to open their account in the T20 league.

While the franchise has struggled as a unit, 20-year-old Karnataka all-rounder Shreyanka has impressed with both her batting and bowling skills. She has claimed two wickets in three matches and has played a couple of good cameos.

At a press conference following RCB’s 10-wicket hammering at the hands of UP Warriorz, Perry praised Shreyanka while sharing her experience of WPL 2023 so far. The Aussie all-rounder said:

“It’s been great to see Australians doing well in the tournament, but equally, I think, the personal highlight is seeing some of the local players doing really well. Shreyanka Patil, if I am speaking from an RCB point of view, she’s super young.

“To see her come out and bat the way that she does, but then obviously her bowling talent… She’s a real special star for the future. I haven’t seen someone like that of her age around the world for a long time, with that kind of skill and just attitude. So, that’s really cool.”

Perry top-scored for RCB with 52 off 39 balls against UP. However, apart from Sophie Devine (34), the rest of the batting unit struggled again as Bangalore were bowled out for 138 in 19.3 overs.

UP Warriorz chased down the target in 13 overs as skipper Alyssa Healy smashed 96* off 47 balls.

“I love to finish games like DK” - Shreyanka Patil

In a recent interview on RCB's YouTube channel, Shreyanka revealed that she is a big fan of veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and wants to finish games like DK does for RCB's men's team in the IPL. The 20-year-old said:

"I love to finish games like DK. I was telling my teammates that I want to finish matches like DK, I want that opportunity, and when it comes, I'm really going to play like DK because I've practiced playing those DK shots."

Incidentally, Karthik made a big prediction on Shreyanka a few days back. Impressed with her skills on show in WPL 2023, he tweeted that the youngster could be part of the Indian team very soon.

