"She used to get demoralized very quickly earlier" - Sushma Verma lauds Shafali Verma's knock in Delhi Capitals' WPL 2024 win vs RCB

Sushma Verma has lauded Shafali Verma for scoring a match-winning half-century in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) WPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29.

Shafali smashed a 31-ball 50 as the Capitals posted a massive 194/5 after being asked to bat first. The last edition's finalists then restricted RCB to 169/9 to complete a 25-run win and climb atop the points table.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Sushma Verma was asked what has changed technically in Shafali Verma's game.

"I won't want to talk much about the technical part because that is something different but I will talk about the approach. I have played a lot of cricket with Shafali. She used to get demoralized very quickly earlier. You forget how to remain in the game. Shafali's approach has changed massively," she responded.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter credited the Delhi Capitals and Meg Lanning for the change in Shafali's approach.

"Her self-belief has gone to a different level. She knows that as an opener she has the opportunity to set the tone and win the match. I think that's the biggest factor. The entire credit goes to the franchise, the way the entire management has shown belief in her, and (Meg) Lanning's guidance," Sushma Verma said.

Shafali has also previously spoken about Lanning's impact on her game. She mentioned that the Delhi Capitals skipper's regular mentorship in the middle has stood in her good stead.

"Such players, who are known for playing big shots, look even better when they play to their strengths" - Reema Malhotra on Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma struck three fours and four sixes during her innings. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Reema Malhotra praised Shafali Verma for playing to her strengths.

Such players, who are known for playing big shots, look even better when they play to their strengths. Shafali had said earlier that when she hits a six, she feels it's her day. She gets confidence from that and we got to see that in her knock," she elaborated.

The former India spinner added that a modified technique has yielded rich dividends for the Delhi Capitals opener.

"She has made slight changes. She used to move a lot earlier. If you see all her shots, she doesn't move that much now. She plays with a stable base because of which you are seeing scores from her bat. If such a player becomes consistent, it adds grandeur to the team. Such players are X-factors for any team," Malhotra explained.

Shafali's 50-run knock against RCB was her second successive half-century in the tournament. She earlier smashed an unbeaten 64 off just 43 balls in DC's nine-wicket win over the UP Warriorz.

