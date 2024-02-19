Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after South Australia vs Queensland, Match 24

New South Wales and Victoria faced each other in the 22nd match of the Sheffield Shield 2023-24 and the match ended in a draw. The 23rd match between Tasmania and Western Australia also ended in a draw. Queensland defeated South Australia by seven wickets in the 24th match.

Tasmanian Tigers are in first place in the points tally with four wins in eight matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.075. Victoria have also won four out of eight matches and are ranked second with a Net Run Rate of +0.056.

Western Australia and New South Wales have won three matches each out of eight and are in the next two places. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.131 and +0.061, respectively.

Queensland Bulls and South Australia Redbacks are in the last two places on the points tally. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.251 and -0.094, respectively.

Tasmania's Caleb Jewell shines with double century as match against Western Australia ends in draw

Victoria elected to bowl after winning the toss against New South Wales. New South Wales were bundled out for 252 runs in 86.5 overs. Jack Edwards was the highest scorer for the team and missed a well-deserved century by one run. Will Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers and took five wickets for 51 runs.

Victoria declared their innings on 454 runs for the loss of six wickets. Nic Maddinson, Will Pucovski, and Peter Handscomb scored a century each for the team. Victoria scored 116 runs for the loss of six wickets on day four. The match first got delayed due to badlight and then ended in a draw due to rain.

Western Australia elected to bowl against Tasmania after winning the toss. Tasmania were bundled out for a mere 183 runs in the first innings in 49 overs. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Joel Paris was the most successful bowler and took four wickets for 48 runs for Western Australia.

Western Australia earned an 88-run lead in their first innings and were dismissed for 271 runs. Jayden Goodwin was the highest scorer for the team and made 85 runs off 185 deliveries. Tasmania bounced back really well in the second innings and declared their innings on 537 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Caleb Jewell was the highest scorer and made 227 runs off 319 deliveries for Tasmania. Beau Webster also made a century. Western Australia had a target of 450 runs to chase in the fourth innings and they could score 242 runs for the loss of two wickets. The match ended in a draw.

South Australia elected to bat after winning the toss against Queensland. They could score only 132 runs in the first innings and only two batters made a double-digit score. Queensland could make only 159 runs in their first innings before getting bundled out in 50.5 overs.

South Australia did a pretty decent job in the second innings and scored 232 runs in 72 overs. Alex Carey and Jake Lehmann scored a half-century each. Queensland chased down the target of 206 runs in 63.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App