Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Western Australia vs New South Wales, Match 21

A total of three Sheffield Shield 2023-24 fixtures (four-day matches) began on February 3. Victoria beat the South Australia Redbacks in Melbourne. The Queensland Bulls defeated the Tasmanian Tigers at The Gabba in Brisbane whereas the New South Wales beat Western Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth.

There is some movement in the points table of the Sheffield Shield 2023-24. The Tasmanian Tigers retain their top position, despite their loss to the Queensland Bulls. They have 36.96 points to their name in seven games.

Victoria grabbed their fourth win of the competition and have moved to the second spot, with 34 points under their belt. Below them sit Western Australia who have 29.78 points. They have won three games out of seven so far.

New South Wales have taken their points tally to 29.1 after their win over Western Australia and have moved to the fourth spot in the points table. Below them sit South Australian Redbacks, who suffered their fifth loss of the Sheffield Shield 2023-24. They have slipped to the fifth spot with 22.41 points.

The Queensland Bulls registered their first win in this edition of the competition. They have 16.94 points to their name and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Victoria edge past South Australia Redbacks in a closely fought contest in Melbourne

Victoria opted to bowl first against South Australia Redbacks. They did a fine job and knocked over the Redbacks on 173. Nic Maddinson hit a ton as Victoria posted 288 in their first innings. The Redbacks scored 271 in their second innings, with Harry Nielsen top-scoring with 67.

Chasing 157, Victoria kept losing wickets at regular intervals before Campbell Kellaway’s unbeaten 35 and Sam Harper’s 28-ball 34 helped them get across the line with three wickets in hand.

At The Gabba in Brisbane, Queensland Bulls batted first and posted 282 in their first innings, thanks to a wonderful unbeaten 146 from Ben McDermott. Tasmanian Tigers got bundled out on 219, Mark Steketee grabbing four scalps for the Bulls.

Jack Clayton smashed a ton for the Bulls in their second innings but they got knocked over on 160, setting a target of 224 for the Tigers which they chased down with four wickets in hand. Gabe Bell picked up 10 wickets in the match for the Tigers.

In the West, Western Australia managed to score only 256 in their first innings, with Sam Whiteman top-scoring with 107. New South Wales got knocked over on 251, handing a first-innings lead of five runs.

Chris Green picked up a six-fer to help his side dismiss Western Australia on 176. Chasing 182, Blake Nikitaras (56) and Daniel Hughes (59) hit fifties and Oliver Davies remained unbeaten on 24 to take New South Wales home after they lost six wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App