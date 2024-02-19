Sheffield Shield 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Australia vs Queensland (Updated) ft. Cameron Bancroft and Chris Tremain

The 22nd and 23rd contests in the Sheffield Shield 2023-24, New South Wales vs Victoria (NSW) and Tasmania vs Western Australia ended in a draw. The 24th clash between South Australia and Queensland was won by the latter by seven wickets.

Shifting our focus to the 22nd contest, NSW batted first and posted a total of 252 runs in 86.5 overs, thanks to Jack Edwards' 99-run knock. Victorian skipper Will Sutherland picked up a five-wicket haul.

In response, Victoria racked up a whopping total of 454/6d in 141.5 overs. Nic Maddinson (108), Will Pucovski (131), and Peter Handscomb (114) were the standout batters. Senior off-spinner Nathan Lyon scalped a fifer for NSW. In reply, NSW were in dire straits at 116/8 in 49 overs, trailing by 86 runs. With persistent rain, the game ended in a draw.

Moving on to the 23rd clash, Tasmania posted a below-par total of 183 runs after batting first. Bradley Hope (63) and Jordan Silk (55) were the top batters while Joel Paris scalped a four-wicket haul. In reply, Western Australia scored 271 runs to take the first-innings lead, riding on J Goodwin's 85-run knock.

In the third innings, Tasmania came out all guns blazing, scoring 537/8d in 135 overs. Opener Caleb Jewell smacked 227 runs, while Beau Webster chipped in with a century. In the fourth innings, Cameron Bancroft (100*) and Cameron Green (103*) kept WA at 242/2 in 71.4 overs, with the game ending in a draw.

In the 24th game, South Australia posted a below-par total of 132 runs in 40.3 overs. In response, Queensland got bundled out for 159 runs in 50.5 overs. Captain Marnus Labuschagne was the top scorer with 38 runs.

In the third innings, South Australia managed to post 232 in 72 overs, with Alex Carey scoring 90 runs, while Jake Lehmann contributed 58 crucial runs. Queensland chased down the 206-run target in 63.3 overs. Marnus Labuschagne (45), Jake Clayton (54*), and Ben McDermott (46*) were the standout batters for Queensland in taking their side to victory.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2023-24.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 CT Bancroft (WA) 8* 13 1 692 122 57.66 1754 39.45 3 3 - 60 2 2 BJ Webster (TAS) 8* 13 2 664 103 60.36 1297 51.19 2 5 - 77 5 3 CA Wakim (TAS) 8* 15 - 594 148 39.6 1083 54.84 2 2 1 91 0 4 NA McSweeney (SOA) 8 16 1 519 112* 34.6 1247 41.61 2 1 2 53 4 5 JC Silk (TAS) 8* 15 3 518 181 43.16 995 52.06 1 3 3 64 1 6 PSP Handscomb (VIC) 8* 14 - 516 114 36.85 1183 43.61 1 3 - 46 1 7 SM Whiteman (WA) 8* 13 - 507 188 39 1073 47.25 2 1 - 66 2 8 J Clayton (QLD) 8 15 2 494 109 38 1141 43.29 2 3 2 55 2 9 CP Jewell (TAS) 8* 15 - 451 227 30.06 761 59.26 1 1 2 61 4 10 JA Burns (QLD) 7 13 1 446 133 37.16 1122 39.75 1 3 2 44 1

Cameron Bancroft strengthened his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 692 runs from 13 innings. Beau Webster (664), Charlie Wakim (594), and Nathan McSweeney (519) retained their second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Jordan Silk (518) climbed one position up to secure fifth rank. Peter Handscomb (516) moved up from 10th to sixth position. Sam Whiteman (507) slipped from the fifth to seventh slot.

Jack Clayton (494) retained the eighth rank. Caleb Jewell (451) rocketed from 37th rank to secure ninth position in the tally. Joe Burns (446) descended from seventh to 10th spot.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CP Tremain (NSW) 8* 14 1512 252 60 647 37 6/31 17.48 2.56 40.86 3 2 2 N McAndrew (SOA) 7 14 1528 254.4 64 743 37 6/41 20.08 2.91 41.29 1 3 3 GT Bell (TAS) 6 10 1086 181 42 547 32 6/39 17.09 3.02 33.93 2 2 4 JS Paris (WA) 5* 9 974 162.2 43 441 30 6/74 14.7 2.71 32.46 1 2 5 GS Sandhu (QLD) 8 14 1600 266.4 60 691 29 5/77 23.82 2.59 55.17 1 1 6 MT Steketee (QLD) 7 12 1161 193.3 40 697 29 4/42 24.03 3.6 40.03 3 - 7 CJ Rocchiccioli (WA) 8* 15 1986 331 79 955 29 4/101 32.93 2.88 68.48 2 - 8 F O'Neill (VIC) 7* 13 1325 220.5 78 491 28 5/28 17.53 2.22 47.32 1 3 9 SM Boland (VIC) 5* 9 1132 188.4 61 429 26 5/41 16.5 2.27 43.53 2 1 10 WA Agar (SOA) 6 12 1138 189.4 47 570 25 6/42 22.8 3 45.52 - 2

NSW pacer Chris Tremain continues to be at the top spot in the wicket-takers list with 37 scalps from 14 games at an average of 17.48. Nathan McAndrew (37) retained his second position.

Gabe Bell moved one spot up to secure the third position with 32 scalps. Joel Paris climbed up from the 11th to the fourth slot, scalping 30 wickets. Gurinder Sandhu ascended from sixth to fifth spot with 29 wickets at 23.82.

Mark Steketee jumped from the 12th to the sixth slot, scalping 29 wickets. Corey Rocchiccioli (29) rocketed from 10th to seventh position, while Fergus ONeill (28) slipped from fifth to eighth position.

Scott Boland (26) moved up from 14th to ninth position, while Wes Agar (25) descended from eighth to 10th position.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App