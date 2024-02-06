Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs New South Wales (Updated) ft. Ben McDermott and Gabe Bell

South Australia faced Victoria in the 19th match of Sheffield Shield 2023-24. Victoria secured a three-wicket win, chasing down the target of 157 runs in the fourth innings. Nic Maddinson scored a century in the first innings for Victoria and won the Player of the Match award.

In the 20th match, Tasmania defeated Queensland by four wickets. Ben McDermott scored 146 runs off 218 deliveries in the first innings for Queensland and was the highest scorer in the game. Tasmania's Gabe Bell took four and six wickets in the first and second innings, respectively, and won the Player of the Match award.

New South Wales won the 21st match against Western Australia. They chased down the target of 182 runs in the fourth innings. Chris Green picked a total of nine wickets in the match and clinched the Player of the Match award.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 CT Bancroft (WA) 7 11 0 590 122 53.63 1537 38.38 2 3 49 2 2 BJ Webster (TAS) 7 11 2 554 103 61.55 1106 50.09 1 5 66 2 3 CA Wakim (TAS) 7 13 0 518 148 39.84 950 54.52 2 1 79 0 4 NA McSweeney (SOA) 7 14 1 512 112* 39.38 1219 42 2 1 52 4 5 SM Whiteman (WA) 7 11 0 465 188 42.27 1000 46.5 2 1 58 2 6 JC Silk (TAS) 7 13 3 453 181 45.3 915 49.5 1 2 53 0 7 JA Burns (QLD) 7 13 1 446 133 37.16 1122 39.75 1 3 44 1 8 J Clayton (QLD) 7 13 1 440 109 36.66 1004 43.82 2 2 49 2 9 BAD Manenti (SOA) 7 13 2 421 86 38.27 503 83.69 - 4 46 8 10 PSP Handscomb (VIC) 7 13 0 402 90 30.92 957 42 - 3 35 1

Cameron Bancroft is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 590 runs in seven matches at an average of 53.63. Beau Webster has amassed 554 runs in seven matches and is in second place. He has made one century and five half-centuries.

Charlie Watkin has 518 runs to his name in seven matches for Tasmania at an average of 39.84 and is the third-highest run-scorer. Nathan McSweeney is in fourth place and has scored 512 runs in 14 innings for South Australia.

Sam Whiteman has made 465 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.27 and is in fifth place. Ben McDermott has scored 210 runs in five innings so far at an average of 52.50 and is in 38th place.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 CP Tremain (NSW) 7 13 228 587 36 6/31 16.3 2.57 38 3 2 57 2 N McAndrew (SOA) 6 12 230.5 692 33 6/41 20.96 2.99 41.96 1 3 60 3 GT Bell (TAS) 6 10 181 547 32 6/39 17.09 3.02 33.93 2 2 42 4 F O'Neill (VIC) 6 11 195.5 437 28 5/28 15.6 2.23 41.96 1 3 69 5 L Neil-Smith (TAS) 6 10 178.2 593 25 7/58 23.72 3.32 42.8 - 1 40 6 GS Sandhu (QLD) 7 12 243.4 624 25 5/77 24.96 2.56 58.48 1 1 57 7 CJ Rocchiccioli (WA) 7 13 284 791 25 4/101 31.64 2.78 68.16 2 - 74 8 WA Agar (SOA) 5 10 167.4 500 24 6/42 20.83 2.98 41.91 - 2 41 9 JM Bird (NSW) 7 13 242.3 687 24 4/22 28.62 2.83 60.62 1 - 58 10 JS Paris (WA) 4 7 124.2 317 23 6/74 13.78 2.54 32.43 - 2 37

Chris Tremain is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with taken 36 wickets in seven matches. Nathan McAndrew is in second place and has taken 33 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.96.

Gabe Bell recorded the best bowling figures of his first-class career in his last outing. He has 32 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 17.09 and is in third place. Fergus O’Neill is the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season and has taken 28 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.60.

Lawrence Neil-Smith has taken 25 wickets in six matches and is in fifth place on this list of bowlers with the most wickets.

