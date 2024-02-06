Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs New South Wales (Updated) ft. Ben McDermott and Gabe Bell

South Australia faced Victoria in the 19th match of Sheffield Shield 2023-24. Victoria secured a three-wicket win, chasing down the target of 157 runs in the fourth innings. Nic Maddinson scored a century in the first innings for Victoria and won the Player of the Match award.
In the 20th match, Tasmania defeated Queensland by four wickets. Ben McDermott scored 146 runs off 218 deliveries in the first innings for Queensland and was the highest scorer in the game. Tasmania's Gabe Bell took four and six wickets in the first and second innings, respectively, and won the Player of the Match award.
New South Wales won the 21st match against Western Australia. They chased down the target of 182 runs in the fourth innings. Chris Green picked a total of nine wickets in the match and clinched the Player of the Match award.
Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List
Cameron Bancroft is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 590 runs in seven matches at an average of 53.63. Beau Webster has amassed 554 runs in seven matches and is in second place. He has made one century and five half-centuries.
Charlie Watkin has 518 runs to his name in seven matches for Tasmania at an average of 39.84 and is the third-highest run-scorer. Nathan McSweeney is in fourth place and has scored 512 runs in 14 innings for South Australia.
Sam Whiteman has made 465 runs in seven matches at an average of 42.27 and is in fifth place. Ben McDermott has scored 210 runs in five innings so far at an average of 52.50 and is in 38th place.
Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List
Chris Tremain is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with taken 36 wickets in seven matches. Nathan McAndrew is in second place and has taken 33 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.96.
Gabe Bell recorded the best bowling figures of his first-class career in his last outing. He has 32 wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 17.09 and is in third place. Fergus O’Neill is the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season and has taken 28 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.60.
Lawrence Neil-Smith has taken 25 wickets in six matches and is in fifth place on this list of bowlers with the most wickets.
