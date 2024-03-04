  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Sheffield Shield 2023
  • Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs Queensland Bulls (Updated) ft. Beau Webster and Chris Tremain

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs Queensland Bulls (Updated) ft. Beau Webster and Chris Tremain

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 04, 2024 22:01 IST
Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters
Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters

South Australia faced New South Wales in the 25th match of the Sheffield Shield, 2023-24, with the game ending in a draw. Daniel Hughes scored a century in the first innings for New South Wales and won the Player of the Match award.

In the 26th match, Tasmania defeated Victoria by 57 runs. Beau Webster, who scored 167 runs off 180 deliveries in the second innings for Tasmania, was the highest scorer in the game, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Western Australia won the 27th match against Queensland by a whopping margin of 146 runs. Josh Inglis scored a total of 183 runs for Western Australia in this game, which included a scintillating 136 off 165 deliveries, to clinch the Player of the Match award.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1BJ Webster (TAS)9153840167*70150455.8535-1009
2CT Bancroft (WA)915170412250.28179639.19331612
3NA McSweeney (SOA)9181639112*37.58166738.33232614
4SM Whiteman (WA)915-61918841.26130047.6122-822
5CA Wakim (TAS)917-60814835.76112354.14221930
6PSP Handscomb (VIC)916-58711436.68130245.08141532
7BAD Manenti (SOA)91735478639.0769878.36-516410
8J Clayton (QLD)917254310936.2130841.41232612
9JC Silk (TAS)917353918138.5105251.23133671
10O Davies (NSW)610251412964.2564979.1923-634

Leading the charge is Tasmanian batter Beau Webster, who amassed 840 runs, including a best score of 167 not out. Webster's average of 70.0 and a blistering strike rate of 85.35 have everyone in awe of his batting ability.

Hot on Webster's heels is Western Australia's Cameron Bancroft, whose gritty 704 runs at an average of 50.28 have been a cornerstone of his team's success.

South Australia's Nathan McSweeney sees himself occupying the third spot this season, amassing 639 runs at an average of 37.58.

Western Australia's Sam Whiteman and Tasmania's Charlie Wakim have both breached the 600-run mark, with their respective tallies of 619 and 608 runs rounding off the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Other prominent run-scorers of the tournament include Peter Handscomb (587 runs), Ben Manenti (547 runs), Jack Clayton (543 runs), Jordan Silk (539 runs), and Oliver Davies (514 runs).

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1CP Tremain (NSW)916171628669732416/3117.852.5541.8532
2N McAndrew (SOA)8151708284.472806406/4120.152.8342.713
3GT Bell (TAS)7121334222.250661396/3916.942.9734.232
4CJ Rocchiccioli (WA)9172268378881118374/5430.212.9561.294-
5F O'Neill (VIC)8151547257.587597345/2817.552.3145.513
6JS Paris (WA)6111148191.255488336/7414.782.5534.7812
7MT Steketee (QLD)8141389231.357781334/4223.663.3742.093-
8GS Sandhu (QLD)9161792298.467805315/7725.962.6957.811
9SM Boland (VIC)591132188.461429265/4116.52.2743.5321
10W Sutherland (VIC)8141238206.260622265/5123.923.0147.6112

New South Wales' Chris Tremain is atop the most wickets charts; his impressive performances have earned him a staggering 41 wickets at an impressive average of 17.85.

Occupying the second spot is South Australia's Nathan McAndrew, who has been a force to be reckoned with, claiming 40 wickets at an average of 20.15.

Tasmania's Gabe Bell has picked up 39 wickets at a miserly average of 16.94 and is in the third spot.

Western Australia's Corey Rocchiccioli has been a revelation, capturing 37 wickets at an average of 30.21, while Victoria's Fergus O'Neill has been a consistent threat, claiming 34 wickets at an impressive average of 17.55, occupying the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The list of standout performers extends further, with the likes of Western Australia's Joel Paris (33 wickets), Queensland's Mark Steketee (33 wickets), Gurinder Sandhu (31 wickets), Scott Boland (26 wickets), and Victoria's Will Sutherland (26 wickets) making invaluable contributions to their respective teams' campaigns.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?