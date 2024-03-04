Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs Queensland Bulls (Updated) ft. Beau Webster and Chris Tremain

South Australia faced New South Wales in the 25th match of the Sheffield Shield, 2023-24, with the game ending in a draw. Daniel Hughes scored a century in the first innings for New South Wales and won the Player of the Match award.

In the 26th match, Tasmania defeated Victoria by 57 runs. Beau Webster, who scored 167 runs off 180 deliveries in the second innings for Tasmania, was the highest scorer in the game, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Western Australia won the 27th match against Queensland by a whopping margin of 146 runs. Josh Inglis scored a total of 183 runs for Western Australia in this game, which included a scintillating 136 off 165 deliveries, to clinch the Player of the Match award.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BJ Webster (TAS) 9 15 3 840 167* 70 1504 55.85 3 5 - 100 9 2 CT Bancroft (WA) 9 15 1 704 122 50.28 1796 39.19 3 3 1 61 2 3 NA McSweeney (SOA) 9 18 1 639 112* 37.58 1667 38.33 2 3 2 61 4 4 SM Whiteman (WA) 9 15 - 619 188 41.26 1300 47.61 2 2 - 82 2 5 CA Wakim (TAS) 9 17 - 608 148 35.76 1123 54.14 2 2 1 93 0 6 PSP Handscomb (VIC) 9 16 - 587 114 36.68 1302 45.08 1 4 1 53 2 7 BAD Manenti (SOA) 9 17 3 547 86 39.07 698 78.36 - 5 1 64 10 8 J Clayton (QLD) 9 17 2 543 109 36.2 1308 41.41 2 3 2 61 2 9 JC Silk (TAS) 9 17 3 539 181 38.5 1052 51.23 1 3 3 67 1 10 O Davies (NSW) 6 10 2 514 129 64.25 649 79.19 2 3 - 63 4

Leading the charge is Tasmanian batter Beau Webster, who amassed 840 runs, including a best score of 167 not out. Webster's average of 70.0 and a blistering strike rate of 85.35 have everyone in awe of his batting ability.

Hot on Webster's heels is Western Australia's Cameron Bancroft, whose gritty 704 runs at an average of 50.28 have been a cornerstone of his team's success.

South Australia's Nathan McSweeney sees himself occupying the third spot this season, amassing 639 runs at an average of 37.58.

Western Australia's Sam Whiteman and Tasmania's Charlie Wakim have both breached the 600-run mark, with their respective tallies of 619 and 608 runs rounding off the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Other prominent run-scorers of the tournament include Peter Handscomb (587 runs), Ben Manenti (547 runs), Jack Clayton (543 runs), Jordan Silk (539 runs), and Oliver Davies (514 runs).

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CP Tremain (NSW) 9 16 1716 286 69 732 41 6/31 17.85 2.55 41.85 3 2 2 N McAndrew (SOA) 8 15 1708 284.4 72 806 40 6/41 20.15 2.83 42.7 1 3 3 GT Bell (TAS) 7 12 1334 222.2 50 661 39 6/39 16.94 2.97 34.2 3 2 4 CJ Rocchiccioli (WA) 9 17 2268 378 88 1118 37 4/54 30.21 2.95 61.29 4 - 5 F O'Neill (VIC) 8 15 1547 257.5 87 597 34 5/28 17.55 2.31 45.5 1 3 6 JS Paris (WA) 6 11 1148 191.2 55 488 33 6/74 14.78 2.55 34.78 1 2 7 MT Steketee (QLD) 8 14 1389 231.3 57 781 33 4/42 23.66 3.37 42.09 3 - 8 GS Sandhu (QLD) 9 16 1792 298.4 67 805 31 5/77 25.96 2.69 57.8 1 1 9 SM Boland (VIC) 5 9 1132 188.4 61 429 26 5/41 16.5 2.27 43.53 2 1 10 W Sutherland (VIC) 8 14 1238 206.2 60 622 26 5/51 23.92 3.01 47.61 1 2

New South Wales' Chris Tremain is atop the most wickets charts; his impressive performances have earned him a staggering 41 wickets at an impressive average of 17.85.

Occupying the second spot is South Australia's Nathan McAndrew, who has been a force to be reckoned with, claiming 40 wickets at an average of 20.15.

Tasmania's Gabe Bell has picked up 39 wickets at a miserly average of 16.94 and is in the third spot.

Western Australia's Corey Rocchiccioli has been a revelation, capturing 37 wickets at an average of 30.21, while Victoria's Fergus O'Neill has been a consistent threat, claiming 34 wickets at an impressive average of 17.55, occupying the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The list of standout performers extends further, with the likes of Western Australia's Joel Paris (33 wickets), Queensland's Mark Steketee (33 wickets), Gurinder Sandhu (31 wickets), Scott Boland (26 wickets), and Victoria's Will Sutherland (26 wickets) making invaluable contributions to their respective teams' campaigns.

