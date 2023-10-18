Sheffield Shield 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after St Kitts and Tasmania vs Western Australia, Match 6

South Australia won by 186 runs against New South Wales in the fifth game of the Sheffield Shield. Meanwhile, Tasmania and Western Australia drew the sixth game of the tournanent.

Tasmania leads the points table with a score of 10.96. South Australia closely follow with 9.8 points. West Australia is at number three with 9.77 points. Queensland are fourth with 9.53 points.

New South Wales and Victoria remain winless. New South Wales are fifth with 4.79 points, while Victoria are last with 1.69 points.

New South Wales slide down Sheffield Shield points table

In the fifth game of the Sheffield Shield, South Australia secured a commanding victory against New South Wales.

South Australia chose to bat first and scored 293. McSweeney emerged as the top run-scorer, achieving 64 off 172 at a strike rate of 37.21. Tremain stood out as the highest wicket-taker for New South Wales, claiming four wickets with an economy of 2.40. Bird also made an impact with three wickets at an economy of 3.

In response, New South Wales managed 183 in their first innings, with Matthew Gilkes leading the scoring with 57 off 85. McAndrew showcased an excellent bowling performance, securing a five-wicket haul for South Australia at an economy of 2.70.

South Australia, with a lead, posted 212 in their second essay. Once again, McSweeney shone with a remarkable century off 160 balls at a strike rate of 62.5. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award. Jack Nisbet picked up a five-wicket haul for New South Wales.

In their second innings, New South Wales struggled and were dismissed for 136. Nathan McAndrew displayed another superb bowling performance, securing a five-wicket haul for South Australia at an economy of 1.30. Harry Conway followed suit, taking four wickets with an economy of 2.70.

Tasmania play out draw in Sheffield Shield

Batting first, Tasmania set a formidable score of 439. They were led by their captain Silk's outstanding performance, amassing 181 off 349 at a strike rate of 41.86. Rocchiccioli from Western Australia took four wickets at an economy of 3.70.

In response, Western Australia showcased a strong batting display, totaling 574. That was primarily credited to their opener Bancroft and Captain Whiteman. The latter made 188 off 383 at a strike rate of 49.09. Tasmania's bowler Bell made an impact, picking up three wickets at an economy of 2.40.

In their second innings, Tasmania managed 129-5 as a draw ensued as Western Australia missed out on a win.