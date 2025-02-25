Shikha Pandey picks 2 wickets in 2 balls in GG vs DC WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Shikha Pandey starred with the ball for the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match against Gujarat Giants (GG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. The medium pacer first took the prized scalp of Beth Mooney before dismissing Kashvee Gautam for a golden duck.

The dismissals came in the fifth over of Gujarat's innings. After getting smacked for a boundary off the first delivery, Pandey came around the wicket to bowl a good length ball on the pads. Mooney went for another boundary but picked up Niki Prasad at long leg, perishing for 10 runs off 11 balls.

Pandey followed that up with a sharp bouncer and Gautam went for a pull shot but ended up getting a thick top edge towards mid-wicket, where Prasad completed a stunning catch. She kept her eyes on the ball before diving forward to pouch it.

Watch the dismissals below:

Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp help DC dominate GG in WPL 2025 encounter

A clinical bowling display from Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp helped DC dominate GG in their WPL 2025 clash on Tuesday. Like Pandey, Kapp also bagged two wickets in an over by getting rid of Harleen Deol and Phoebe Litchfield in the powerplay. At the time of writing, GG were 86/6 after 15 overs.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise are currently rock bottom in the points table. They lost their opening game against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets before defeating UP Warriorz by the same margin in their second game. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side then lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets.

DC, on the other hand, kicked off their WPL 2025 campaign with a two-wicket win over MI. The Meg Lanning-led side lost to RCB by eight wickets in their second contest.

The Capitals bounced back to register a seven-wicket win over UPW but lost to the same opponents by 33 runs in a re-match. They are fourth in the points table despite having equal points as UPW due to a lower net run rate (NRR).

Follow the WPL 2025 live score and updates here.

