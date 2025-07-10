Shikhar Dhawan enjoys romantic moments with girlfriend Sophie Shine in Ireland [In Pictures]

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently visited his girlfriend Sophie Shine's home country, Ireland. The 39-year-old confirmed his relationship with Shine in May this year.

Sophie Shine posted pictures on her Instagram handle. She posted a selfie with Dhawan and a frame of the two enjoying their time in Ireland with a scenic background, among other pictures.

"Until next time Ireland ✌🏼☘️," she captioned the post.

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a picture of himself and Shine from their time in Ireland.

"Jahaan dil shaant ho jaaye, wahi toh asli safar hai ✨❤️ (Where the heart becomes calm, that is the real journey)," he captioned the post.

Dhawan retired from international cricket in 2024. He represented India in all three formats. The opener played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. He scored 2315 Test runs at an average of 40.61 with seven hundreds and five half-centuries. The southpaw made 6793 ODIs runs at an average of 44.11 with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties. In T20Is, he scored 1759 runs with 11 half-centuries.

"Gill is calm and elegant" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has also been keeping tabs on the ongoing Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match Test series. The third Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Lord's.

In an interview with News18, Dhawan said that he is following the series and reminiscing about his memories.

"I do keep an eye on it. I’ve always loved Test cricket, it’s where your patience, technique, and temperament get tested like nowhere else. I have some beautiful memories, especially that debut hundred in Mohali," he stated.

He also praised India's new Test captain Shubman Gill, calling him calm and elegant. Shikhar Dhawan also added that Rishabh Pant brings unpredictability, but the two batters have the talent to make it big.

"They definitely have the talent and the stage. Rishabh brings unpredictability, while Gill is calm and elegant. If they stick around, stay grounded, and keep learning they could form that core, the one that wins big games under pressure. But the journey is long and consistency and fitness will decide how far they go," he said.

Gill scored a hundred (147) in the first Test, followed by a double hundred (269) and a hundred (161) in the second Test. Pant has also scored two hundreds in the series so far.

