Shikhar Dhawan names two Bollywood actors who can star in his biopic   

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has named Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as the two actors who can play his role if a biopic was to be made on him. The cricketer added that he himself wouldn't mind starring in the movie provided it adds value to the product.

Dhawan (38) announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. He last represented India in an ODI in December 2022 and was dropped after a poor three-match series in Bangladesh.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the left-handed batter was asked which actor could do justice to his role in his biopic.

"I have no idea," Dhawan initally said, but went on to add, "Of course, I love Akshay [Kumar] paaji a lot. He is there. Ranveer Singh [for his] energy."

Trending

Elaborating on the requirments for his biopic, the former cricketer stated that the movie must be well made and added that he is opening to acting in it if the film demands the same.

“I would love it (biopic), but it should be made well. Whether I am in it or not, the product should be good. That's the main thing. It should be authentic. As it would be my biopic, I would want it to be a hit. As for me acting in it, I would happily do it in case I added any value to the film," Dhawan said.

A biopic on Dhawan's former teammate Yuvraj Singh was recently announced. Also at a recent awards function, former India head coach Rahul Dravid had joked that he would be ready to play the lead role in his biopic if the money was good.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life" - Shikhar Dhawan on retirement

While announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket through a social media video post on Saturday, Dhawan expressed happinnes over the fact that he had been able to play for India for such a long time.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for so long for India. I tell myself not to feel sad that you will not play for India anymore, but to feel happy that you played for your country," the 38-year-old said in a short video message.

Expand Tweet

One of India's finest ODI batters, Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 one-dayers and 68 T20Is, scoring over 10800 international runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️