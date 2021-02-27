Shimron Hetmyer fails fitness test for second time in one year

Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped from the West Indies squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka after failing a fitness test for the second time in one year.

The 24-year-old has been in terrific form of late, scoring a brilliant hundred in the Regional Super50 competition for Guyana Jaguars just a few days back.

This is the second such instance where Shimron Hetmyer has failed to make the squad after failing to reach fitness requirements. As per Cricket West Indies regulations, players must pass the yoyo test to be made available for selection.

However, the board does allow some exemption to certain players who do not make the grade. Unsurprisingly an approach like that has created some controversy in the past.

Upcoming Sri Lanka's tour to West Indies will comprise of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. 41-year-old Chris Gayle made the roster for the T20I series.

39-year-old Fidel Edwards also made a comeback to the national team after a 9-year hiatus. The fast bowler was included in the T20I squad.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) names the West Indies squads for the CG Insurance T20 International Series and CG Insurance One-Day International Series against Sri Lanka.



Full Squads details⬇️ https://t.co/8F1UY2fsuI pic.twitter.com/AwxKTQBuKF — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 26, 2021

Shimron Hetmyer was among the 12 players who recently refused to tour Bangladesh for Test and ODI series, citing health and safety concerns. However, the visitors clinched the Test series 2-0 even with their second-string side. Bangladesh, meanwhile, comfortably won the ODI series 3-0.

Shimron Hetmyer's West Indies career at a glance

Shimron Hetmyer

The left-handed batsman is known for his ability to clear the boundaries easily but his inconsistency has cost him time and again.

The 24-year-old hasn't managed to replicate his franchise cricket performance for the national team. In 27 T20Is, Hetmyer averages 18.95 with the bat and has a strike rate of 117.

The southpaw has fared much better in ODIs, averaging 36.6 in 45 matches with a strike rate of 106.87. He has five centuries and four half-centuries in the 50-over format.