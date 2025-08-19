"Shivam Dube goes out of the window" - R Ashwin picks backup keeper and opener in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup

R Ashwin believes Jitesh Sharma should be India's backup wicketkeeper for the 2025 Asia Cup. He opined that all-rounder Shivam Dube could lose his place in the team if the selectors decide to back Jitesh.

The former India spinner pointed out that Jitesh can play the finisher's role if needed. He also pointed out that the 31-year-old did a commendable job with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin said in his latest YouTube video (at 14:16):

"The person that I think is going to walk into this Indian team is Jitesh Sharma. He performed well in the IPL and can play the role of a finisher. If Jitesh Sharma is your backup keeper, Shivam Dube goes out of the window."

Jitesh impressed many with his explosive knocks in IPL 2025. He amassed 261 runs across 11 innings at a fantastic strike rate of 176.35. The stumper played an explosive unbeaten 85-run knock in just 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during RCB's final league match of the season.

"He was selected for the T20 World Cup" - R Ashwin backs Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India's backup opener for 2025 Asia Cup

R Ashwin opined that Yashasvi Jaiswal should not be rested for the 2025 Asia Cup because India are set to play a home Test series against West Indies right after the continental event. He noted that the southpaw has done well in the format and was also part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

He said in the same video (at 5:14):

"I would not accept this (resting Jaiswal) because this is exactly the situation why Yashasvi Jaiswal's place has also been debated. He was playing a lot of Test cricket, and his workload increased, so he was rested. Whichever player came in his place has taken his slot. Otherwise, how Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL season was in 2023, he was your frontline opener. Because of that, he was selected for the T20 World Cup.

"To say that there is a West Indies series coming and leaving someone out for that reason, I am not in agreement. Because it is a huge landmark for a player to play the Asia Cup or the World Cup. You cannot stop anyone from achieving such a landmark. (6:07) If such a young boy cannot play a Test match after three days of a T20, then I don't understand. If I were Yashasvi Jaiswal, I would be screaming through my roof and say, 'I'm happy to play the Test match on 2nd after the final on the 28th.'"

The Indian selectors will announce the 2025 Asia Cup squad on Tuesday, August 19. The Men in Blue will face the UAE in their opening encounter on September 10. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

