“We just run in like lions” - Shoaib Akhtar explains why Pakistan keep churning out fast bowlers 

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar attributed the country’s ability to produce fast bowlers on an uninterrupted basis to multiple factors. According to the “Rawalpindi Express”, the trend has a lot to do with the kind of food they eat and the attitude they possess, among other things.

From Imran Khan to Wasim Akram and Akhtar to Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan has produced quality fast bowlers in almost every generation.

Asked to explain what he felt was the reason behind the same, Akhtar said on The Brett Lee podcast:

“The idols that we have, the food, the environment, the attitude. At the same time, you have people like me who are full of energy. It gives us pleasure to bowl quick.”

Elaborating on the diet followed by a majority of Pakistanis and how it impacts their cricket, the 46-year-old added:

“You become what you eat, right? My nation eats lots of animals and we end up being like animals. When it comes to fast bowlers, we just run in like lions."

Akhtar and Lee recently featured in the Legends League Cricket 2022. While the former Pakistan pacer represented the Asia Lions, Lee was part of the World Giants. The two sides met in the final on Saturday in Al Amarat, with the Giants emerging victorious by 25 runs.

“What they are lacking is the rare energy” - Shoaib Akhtar on the difference between Indian and Pakistan pacers

Akhtar is highly impressed with the number of high-quality pacers that India have produced in recent times. However, he claimed that India still lack the energy and the aggressive attitude of their Pakistani counterparts. He explained:

“There is a difference between Pakistan and India. The Indians are producing good fast bowlers, but what they are lacking is the rare energy - that anger on your face, that attitude that I am going to just kill you. I think probably it’s the environment and food (that's the difference).”

Having made his international debut in 1997, Akhtar went on to represent Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is. In a career severely hampered by injuries, he claimed a total of 444 wickets across formats.

