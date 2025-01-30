Shoaib Akhtar & Harbhajan Singh run around like kids during ILT20 2025 [Watch]

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was seen having fun with ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh during the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) 2025. While India and Pakistan are archrivals on the cricket field, Akhtar and Harbhajan have shared a great bond over the years.

Akhatar, 49, shared a video on his official Instagram account, in which he can be seen chasing Harbhajan, 44, on the ground. He was also seen playfully grabbing his close pal by the neck.

Akhtar captioned the post:

"Boys just having fun!"

Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh are the ambassadors of the ILT20 2025. The two cricket stars are also part of the commentary panel for the season. They had a fierce on-field rivalry during their playing days.

They were involved in a heated exchange when India and Pakistan squared off at the Asia Cup in 2010. Harbhajan had hit a stunning six off Akhtar's bowling in the 47th over and later helped the Men in Blue cross the line in the last-over thriller by sending Mohammad Amir's ball for half a dozen.

Following the match-winning six, Harbhajan roared in delight and angrily stared at Akhtar. The off-spinner remained unbeaten on 15 as India eked out a three-wicket victory.

"Indian cricket is incomplete without you" - Shoaib Akhtar's massive praise for Sourav Ganguly

Streaming giant Netflix recently released the trailer for their web series focusing on the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was featured in the trailer.

Ganguly pointed out how a cricket series between India and Pakistan was touted to be a friendship series, but there was no friendship on the field, referring to Shoaib Akhtar's fiery spells.

Akhtar shared the clip on the microblogging platform X. He reserved high praise for Ganguly, saying Indian cricket was incomplete without him. The 49-year-old wrote:

"Dada @SGanguly99 you're awesome. Indian cricket is incomplete without you."

The documentary series directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg is set to release on February 7.

