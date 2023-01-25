Shoaib Akhtar to Sreesanth: List of players confirmed to play in Legends League Cricket Masters 2023

Legends League Cricket (LLC) will return in 2023 with the LLC Masters tri-series in Qatar. The legends of cricket will head to the Middle East for a short tournament. Three teams, namely India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions will participate in LLC Masters.

The first season of Legends League Cricket happened in Oman last year, where the World Giants beat the Asia Lions in the final to secure the championship. LLC organizers planned a new format for the second tournament they held in India last year.

Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings and Hansal Tigers participated in that tournament, where the Capitals emerged as the champions under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

Now, the original format of Legends League Cricket will return in the form of LLC Masters. The tournament will take place from February 27 to March 8. Full squads for the competition are yet to be announced, but here's a list of players who have been confirmed to play.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Squads and Teams

India Maharajas: Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa, Ashoke Dinda, Manvinder Bisla and Irfan Pathan.

Asia Lions: Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Thisara Perera, Paras Khadka, Upul Tharanga, Rajin Saleh, Asghar Afghan, Dilhara Fernando, Muttiah Muralitharan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi.

World Giants: Kevin O'Brien, Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Monty Panesar, Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons.

Which players will play for India Maharajas in LLC Masters?

India Maharajas will feature the retired Indian cricketers. In the first season, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were announced to play. However, the three players opted out of the competition due to personal reasons.

This year, the organizers have announced five players for India Maharajas so far. They are Irfan Pathan, Sreesanth, Ashoke Dinda, Manvinder Bisla and Robin Uthappa. It will be interesting to see which other names join the Maharajas.

