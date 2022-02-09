Shoaib Malik 'can definitely play for two more years' - Sania Mirza

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza backed her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, to continue playing for two more years. She believes that Malik keeps himself fit and leads a healthy lifestyle and that if he is mentally up for it, should keep playing for a couple of years.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Sania Mirza said:

"Shoaib is exceptional and is so blessed. He really works hard on himself to stay at his best. He is a very good example of a healthy lifestyle. He can definitely in my opinion -- and I have said this to him -- that if you can mentally take the pressure, play for two more years."

Shoaib Malik recently represented Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup and even scored a crucial half-century as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Sania Mirza said that while the two often take advice from each other, they don't try to influence their partner's career choices. However, she asserted that they support each other in their decisions, such as when Malik backed her decision to quit playing tennis at the end of the 2022 season.

"We value and support each other but, in the end, we always go with our gut as we both are professional athletes. We are playing for many years. He has always been supportive and he told me that he's behind this decision," she said.

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik in talks over a biopic on the star couple

An Indian tennis star marrying a Pakistani cricketer could be a story straight out of a Bollywood script, but in the case of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, their real life story may provides the story for a film.

Sania confirmed that they are in talks with a producer over a biopic on the couple.

"Yes, we are in conversation with some people regarding the biopic. The process has been slowed down a lot due to the pandemic but yes, our contact is with the people," she said.

And will the star couple move on to being movie stars themselves?

"You might have to ask Shoaib about his decision but for me personally, I am too camera shy to be an actor," the tennis ace said.

The two married in 2010 and have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

