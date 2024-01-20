Shoaib Malik's sister says Sania Mirza was tired of the cricketer's extra-marital affairs - Reports

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik recently tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The cricket star announced his marriage with a social media post on Saturday, January 20.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony, Malik wrote on his official Instagram handle:

"Alhamdullilah ❤️ And We created you in pairs."

It is worth mentioning that this is Shoaib Malik's third marriage. He divorced his first wife, Ayesha Siddiqui, before marrying Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010.

According to a report by The Pakistani Daily, Malik's family members are not happy with his third marriage, and they did not even attend the wedding ceremony. The report also suggested that Mirza was tired of the cricketer's extramarital affairs.

Sania Mirza's cryptic social media posts led to rumours of her divorce with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's wedding was the talk of the town in 2010. The couple married in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim ceremony.

They became parents for the first time in 2018 with the birth of their son, Izhaan. However, reports of all being well between the two had been circulating for quite some time now.

Mirza's recent social post added more fuel to the fire. Taking to her Instagram account earlier this month, she wrote:

"When something disturbs the peace of your heart , let it go. 💙 ➡️✅."

On Wednesday, Mirza also shared a cryptic Instagram story about marriage and divorce. The post read:

"Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Shoaib Malik is one of the most celebrated all-rounders in Pakistan. However, the 41-year-old has failed to find a place in the Men in Green's white-ball teams lately. He last played a T20I in November 2021.

