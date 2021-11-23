Shoaib Malik set to miss Pakistan's T20I series against West Indies; No retirement plans in place 

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will miss the T20I home series against West Indies. He had dropped out midway through the series against Bangladesh and traveled to Dubai in order to to tend to his son's health problems. The PCB explained Malik's absence in a statement:

"Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh today due to the illness of his child and will depart for Dubai before the match."

Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 @realshoaibmalik - Thankyou all for pouring in your love & wishes for Izhaan, he is feeling better now and recovering fast... Alhamdolillah



Also congratulations to all the boys for winning the T20I series against Bangladesh ❤️

The 39-year-old has conveyed his decision to both skipper Babar Azam and Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim. He has also affirmed to them that he has no plans to retire from the shortest format of the game at the moment.

Pakistan comfortably managed to pick up a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh. The slow surfaces in Bangladesh have grabbed the spotlight and were heavily criticized by fans and pundits alike.

Shoaib Malik's experience continues to be vital for Pakistan under Babar Azam

Malik played a vital role in Pakistan's sheer dominance in the T20 World Cup group stage. The all-rounder was a late addition to the squad, but his experience turned out to be a vital cog in the middle order alongside Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali.

Apart from Malik, Hasan Ali will also be an absentee for the home series against West Indies. The selectors have decided to rest the pacer following a hectic campaign.

Mohammad Hafeez's involvement is yet to be confirmed as well. The senior all-rounder opted out of the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh and is currently participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Pakistan clinched a rain-curtailed series by a margin of 1-0 when they toured the Caribbean prior to the T20 World Cup. The two sides also faced each other in a warm-up contest in the tournament, which Pakistan were able to win convincingly.

Pakistan will host West Indies for a limited overs tour next month comprising of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is from December 9-22. The nation will hope that the tour comes to fruition after their last two series against England and New Zealand were called off due to security concerns.

