"Shocking to see Rohit not being captain" - Ex-Indian star's huge statement on Shubman Gill being named skipper for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed surprise at Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Men in Blue for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Harbhajan suggested that Rohit should not have been selected if he is not going to lead the side.

On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced the squads for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia, beginning on October 19. While the returns of Rohit and Virat Kohli were expected, Gill's appointment as captain was a major development. The 25-year-old has captained in T20Is and Tests but has yet to do so in the 50-over format.

Speaking to India Today, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Gill has been given another responsibility to lead the team in ODI as well. Of course, it's going to be a new challenge for him. He hasn't done that before. Rohit obviously has been replaced as a captain by Shubman and Rohit is someone who holds a very good record in in white-ball cricket. To be honest, it is a little bit shocking news for me to see Rohit not being captain and but selected."

Rohit has an outstanding record as capain in ODIs, winning 42 out of 56 games. The veteran led the national team to the 2023 World Cup final and propeled them to the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

"He's been one of the pillars of Indian cricket" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma

Harbhajan Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Harbhajan also opined that Gill's appointment as captain could have waited a year or so, adding in the same interview:

"I thought if at all he (Rohit) was going to Australia, he would have been captain again. He just won the Champions Trophy and other tournaments as well, so I think he's been one of the pillars of Indian cricket when it comes to white-ball cricket. I think he should have given that at least this tour. If you want to think of 2027 World Cup that's still very far. Shubman can obviously wait a little bit and probably take the team forward after maybe in 6 or 8 months or a year."

Team India's tour of Australia begins on October 19.

