“Shocking that BCCI has not scheduled Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy” - Dilip Vengsarkar

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has expressed disappointment at the Irani Cup, the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy being excluded from the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season.

The BCCI recently announced its schedule for the 2021-22 Indian domestic season. After being shelved last year due to the pandemic, the iconic Ranji Trophy will be held this season, starting on November 16.

Vengsarkar, though, has expressed surprise at BCCI’s decision to ignore three key domestic tournaments for the upcoming season.

"It's shocking that the BCCI has not scheduled the Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy tournaments in its calendar in the forthcoming season. It's important for the Board to invest in domestic cricket, and must pay full attention to it,” Vengsarkar was quoted as telling TOI.

A large number of players are expected to be engaged in the second half of IPL 2021, which will be held in the UAE in September-October. As a result, India’s 2021-22 domestic season will begin on October 20 with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Apart from the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament will begin from February 23 next year.

While it is clear that the BCCI did not want to schedule any domestic events before the conclusion of the IPL, Vengsarkar does not agree with the thought process. According to him, domestic tournaments cannot be ignored in favor of the IPL. He opined:

"The BCCI can stage these tournaments, which are of tremendous importance in the domestic calendar, in August-September in Bangalore. Just because some players will be busy with the IPL, it doesn't mean that the remaining domestic cricketers should be left twiddling their thumbs at home. Many domestic players, who don't play in the IPL but are regular, senior players in their state sides will get the opportunity to play in these tournaments."

“Domestic cricket isn't about youngsters alone. Also, youngsters will benefit playing with these experienced players. We should play these tournaments with whoever are available. We can get the best five-six teams, on a zonal basis, to play in the Duleep Trophy. We should try and get an A team from England or Australia to participate in the Duleep Trophy," Vengsarkar suggested.

Releasing the schedule for the upcoming domestic season a couple of days back, BCCI confirmed that a total of 2127 games will be played across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category. The cricket board also expressed confidence in hosting the domestic season with the health and safety of the players and everyone else involved being of paramount importance.

