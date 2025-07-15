Shocking! West Indies all out for 27; register second-lowest total ever in 3rd WI vs AUS 2025 Test

The West Indies had an abysmal outing against Australia in the final Test match of the three-game series at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The home side, chasing 204 runs to win the Test, were skittled out for a mere 27 runs, registering the second-lowest total of all time in the format.
The innings concluded in no time, marking it the third shortest Test innings of all time. The match saw ace pacer Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland rise to the occasion, with the former picking a six-wicket haul in 7.3 overs, and the latter registering a hat-trick.
Starc, on his way to the six-wicket haul, became the player to pick the quickest five-fer in a Test innings, achieving the feat in just 2.3 overs. Starc picked up Windies’ last wicket by dismissing Jayden Seales to put an end to the hosts’ innings as Australia clinched the series 3-0.
Notably, Starc also received a guard of honor from his teammates for completing 400 career Test wickets, becoming only the fourth Aussie cricketer to do so. Australia claimed a statement victory, with the bowlers marking the final innings as the team’s best ever Test bowling innings.
Mitchell Starc delivers in the best way possible as Australia clinch series win
Mitchell Starc was phenomenal from the beginning as he picked up three wickets in the opening over to dent the Windies’ innings. After dismissing John Campbell on the first delivery of the second innings, Starc picked up consecutive wickets off the fifth and sixth deliveries of the first over to send Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King packing.
After registering a triple-wicket maiden over, Starc returned to bowl his next over in the innings’ fifth over. He went on to dismiss Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope on the first and third deliveries to complete the fastest-ever five-wicket haul in Test history.
The Australian bowlers showed no mercy on the hosts and registered one of their most memorable wins against the West Indies. The two teams will now face off in a five-match T20I series starting July 20.
