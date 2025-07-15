Shocking! West Indies all out for 27; register second-lowest total ever in 3rd WI vs AUS 2025 Test

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Modified Jul 15, 2025 03:47 IST
Mitchell Starc picked up a record five-fer to lead Australia to a resounding win (Source: cricket.com.au)
The West Indies had an abysmal outing against Australia in the final Test match of the three-game series at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The home side, chasing 204 runs to win the Test, were skittled out for a mere 27 runs, registering the second-lowest total of all time in the format.

The innings concluded in no time, marking it the third shortest Test innings of all time. The match saw ace pacer Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland rise to the occasion, with the former picking a six-wicket haul in 7.3 overs, and the latter registering a hat-trick.

Starc, on his way to the six-wicket haul, became the player to pick the quickest five-fer in a Test innings, achieving the feat in just 2.3 overs. Starc picked up Windies’ last wicket by dismissing Jayden Seales to put an end to the hosts’ innings as Australia clinched the series 3-0.

Notably, Starc also received a guard of honor from his teammates for completing 400 career Test wickets, becoming only the fourth Aussie cricketer to do so. Australia claimed a statement victory, with the bowlers marking the final innings as the team’s best ever Test bowling innings.

Mitchell Starc delivers in the best way possible as Australia clinch series win

Mitchell Starc was phenomenal from the beginning as he picked up three wickets in the opening over to dent the Windies’ innings. After dismissing John Campbell on the first delivery of the second innings, Starc picked up consecutive wickets off the fifth and sixth deliveries of the first over to send Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King packing.

After registering a triple-wicket maiden over, Starc returned to bowl his next over in the innings’ fifth over. He went on to dismiss Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope on the first and third deliveries to complete the fastest-ever five-wicket haul in Test history.

The Australian bowlers showed no mercy on the hosts and registered one of their most memorable wins against the West Indies. The two teams will now face off in a five-match T20I series starting July 20.

About the author
Vaishnavi Iyer

Twitter icon

Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.

Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.

Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.

Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
