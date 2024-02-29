"Should buy a flat in NCA" - Fans react as KL Rahul is ruled out of IND vs ENG 5th Test due to injury

Team India's senior batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the upcoming fifth and final Test of the ongoing home series against England on Thursday, February 29.

Rahul was last seen in action during the Test series opener against England in Hyderabad. He complained of pain in his right quadriceps following the fixture, which sidelined him for the remaining matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update, disclosing that Rahul is being monitored by their medical team, who have also sought assistance from London-based specialists.

Following the announcement, several fans took to social media, pointing out how Rahul has repeatedly gotten injured from time to time. One fan wrote:

"To save his expenditure of rent in NCA he should buy a flat in NCA in partnership with Hardik Pandya & Deepak Chahar."

KL Rahul made a fantastic comeback at the Asia Cup last year following a lengthy injury-enforced hiatus. He had been in tremendous form since his return and even delivered a fantastic 86-run knock in the first Test against England before getting injured.

"The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London" - Indian board's update on KL Rahul's injury

KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test of the England series due to his injury. However, he was named in the squad for the remaining three matches, indicating that he was nearing full fitness.

Much to the disappointment of his fans, the BCCI confirmed that the batter won't feature in the fifth Test. Sharing an update on Rahul's injury, the BCCI wrote in an official press release:

"Mr. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue."

India have already pocked the series by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead. The fifth and final Test will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

India's updated squad for fifth Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

