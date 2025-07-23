"Should hire an astrologer" - Fans react to India losing 14th consecutive toss in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:17 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @shubherrrs, @rkg04, @TrustScore_1 X handles]

Team India's wretched luck with the coin toss continued in the fourth Test against England at Manchester on July 23. For a fourth consecutive time in the series, Indian skipper Shubman Gill called wrong as England won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It was also India's 14th consecutive toss lost across formats, dating back to the start of the year.

Yet, Gill did not seem too perturbed by losing another toss and said (via Cricbuzz):

"I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them."
Despite Gill's remarks, the flip of the coin has played a role in the series, with England leading 2-1, entering the ongoing fourth Test.

Fans on X were surprised by India's misfortune at the toss and reacted as follows:

Fans continued reacting to India's unfathomable luck at the toss, with one saying:

"India now have lost 14 successive toss, its high time they start calling Tails."
"The probability of losing 14 coin tosses in a row is (1/2)14, which is approximately 0.000061 or 1 in 16,384. This assumes a fair coin and independent tosses," tweeted a fan.
"Gonna cut a cake the day India wins a toss," a fan said.
When was the last time India won a toss in an international game?

Team India last had the luck of the toss in the third T20I of the five-match home series against England at Rajkot in January this year. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the side, the Men in Blue won the toss and elected to field in that outing.

However, it turned out to be one of India's rare T20I losses over the past couple of years as they went down to the visitors by 26 runs. Chasing 172 for victory, the hosts' batters faltered on a two-paced wicket, succumbing to 145/9 in their 20 overs.

Yet, the horrific luck at the toss has had no adverse impact on Team India in white-ball cricket. The side won the next two T20Is against England to complete a 4-1 series win.

They followed that with a 3-0 ODI series whitewash of England before winning all five games to triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The ongoing England series is India's first red-ball assignment since they last won a toss.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
