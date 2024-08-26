"Should keep it aside" - Basit Ali's suggestion to Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood amid cap controversy

Basit Ali recently took a dig at Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood's attire during the team's Test series opener against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The former cricketer was unhappy with Mahmood wearing the Pakistani cap backwards during a press conference.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Basit mentioned that he had a conversation with Mahmood regarding the issue. Sharing details of the text messages exchanged between the two, the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 1:23):

"I told him that if he didn't want to wear that cap, he should keep it aside. That is a better thing to do. It doesn't look good. Like I didn't know, others also might not know that it's not Pakistan's cap."

Trending

In his previous YouTube video, Basit took a dig at Mahmood for wearing the cap backwards. He said:

"Being a Pakistani, I did not like what Azhar Mahmood did. You have served Pakistan. I wouldn't have said anything had any Australian done something like this. You are wearing Pakistan's cap backwards in the press conference, please don't do such things. Do you not like the star on Pakistan's cap? The country has given so much. You may have a British passport, but please don't repeat this."

The Pakistani team received widespread criticism for their poor performance in the Test series opener. Bangladesh claimed their maiden Test victory over Pakistan, beating them by 10 wickets on Sunday, August 25.

"He said that the cap featured the logo of a company that makes mushrooms" - Basit Ali shares Azhar Mahmood's explanation

Basit Ali disclosed the explanation given to him by Azhar Mahmood over the controversy around his cap. He mentioned that Mahmood didn't want to showcase a particular logo on the cap.

Sharing the reason, Basit Ali said (0:31):

"I had spoken about Azhar Mahmood wearing Pakistan's cap backwards. He texted me today about it. He said that the cap featured the logo of a company that makes mushrooms and he believes that there shouldn't be any publicity of it."

Pakistan will look to salvage some pride by coming up with an improved performance in the remaining second and final Test against Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Friday, August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️