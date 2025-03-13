"Should Rohit Sharma climb the bamboo?" - Former opener's huge claim on India's Test captain for IND vs ENG 2025 Tests

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu believes Team India captain Rohit Sharma still has a lot of cricket left in him. He opined that the veteran batter would retain his leadership position for the side's upcoming five-match away Test series against England.

Sharma's place in the red-ball team came under scrutiny following a string of underwhelming performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The skipper even opted out of the final Test in Sydney owing to his poor form.

Sidhu, however, pointed out that India don't have a replacement for Rohit at the moment. Highlighting the seasoned campaigner's impressive Test record in England, the cricketer-turned-commentator said in an interview with Sports Tak (from 15:15):

"Tell me, who will you make the captain at the last moment, and who has given such a performance? Rohit Sharma was selfless and did not play a match, but did the other guy come in and score 150 there? You should have a replacement first. Experience is learned in the school of adversity. How will you replace Rohit Sharma? Look at his record in England. See how many hundreds he has there. Maturity lies in this: preserve the old and know the new."

Navjot Singh Sidhu suggested that Rohit Sharma must be the captain for the England tour, especially after leading India to two ICC titles.

He added (from 16:27):

"Rohit Sharma will be the captain and he only should be the captain. Should Rohit Sharma climb the bamboo? What more should he do? Will you test someone like this who has won you two ICC trophies?"

The 61-year-old emphasized the importance of sticking to experienced players like Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Till the 2027 World Cup, you will have to make a mix of the experience of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the exuberance of someone like Nitish Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Until you do not make this mix, you cannot select a good team," remarked Sidhu.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit was India's leading run-getter in the team's tour of England in 2021. He amassed 368 runs across eight innings at an impressive average of 52.57.

"This will be a litmus test" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on importance of England tour for India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir passed out with flying colors in his first ICC white-ball event in the role, with the Men in Blue winning the 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten. However, Navjot Singh Sidhu reckoned that Gambhir's real challenge would be the Test series against England.

Calling the tour a litmus test for Gambhir, Sidhu said in the same interview (from 20:20):

"This will be a litmus test. He has to go through a tough time. That's why that man is fully prepared. At least he wants to try. Only those who try are successful. Those who sit with folded hands feel the success of others."

The five-match Test series between India and England will kick off in Headingley in Leeds on June 20.

