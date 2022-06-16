"Showed Pakistan who is daddy!"- Fans recall Rohit Sharma's incredible World Cup hundred three years ago on this day

On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma played one of the most incredible knocks by an Indian opener on the biggest stage of the game in the World Cup. The opener scored 140 against Pakistan and helped India maintain their unbeaten record in the World Cups until then over their arch-rivals.

Pakistan had quite a potent bowling attack and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma made them pay with some exquisite strokeplay and helped the Men in Blues make a statement as to why they were one of the favorites to win the 2019 World Cup.

Three years on, fans on Twitter are still gushing about the incredible innings that the then-32-year-old played.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this Day in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored one of the dominating hundred ever in World Cup history, 140 runs from 113 balls including 14 fours and 3 sixes against Pakistan - this was his second hundred of this tournament. On this Day in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored one of the dominating hundred ever in World Cup history, 140 runs from 113 balls including 14 fours and 3 sixes against Pakistan - this was his second hundred of this tournament. https://t.co/f4DKH4ZKku

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan On this day, Rohit Sharma played his best ODI World cup knock. One of my fav knock of him. Deserved double hundred that day still 12 overs were left. On this day, Rohit Sharma played his best ODI World cup knock. One of my fav knock of him. Deserved double hundred that day still 12 overs were left. https://t.co/eZ4q2QJjtI

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns The best ODI world cup knock by any batsman. Dominated Pakistan like never before. @ImRo45 The best ODI world cup knock by any batsman. Dominated Pakistan like never before. @ImRo45 🐐 https://t.co/cGv7xHmYJX

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



India Defeated Pakistan In WC for 7th Consecutive time!



Rohit Sharma Scored 140 (This Is Highest Score by any Opener against PAK in WC)



Rahul 57, Rohit 140, Kohli 77

(Also This Is Only WC match, When Top 3 Players Scored 50+ Scores against PAK) #OnThisDay in 2019India Defeated Pakistan In WC for 7th Consecutive time!Rohit Sharma Scored 140 (This Is Highest Score by any Opener against PAK in WC)Rahul 57, Rohit 140, Kohli 77(Also This Is Only WC match, When Top 3 Players Scored 50+ Scores against PAK) #OnThisDay in 2019India Defeated Pakistan In WC for 7th Consecutive time!Rohit Sharma Scored 140 (This Is Highest Score by any Opener against PAK in WC)Rahul 57, Rohit 140, Kohli 77(Also This Is Only WC match, When Top 3 Players Scored 50+ Scores against PAK) https://t.co/ecSHJ11G3E

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh On this day in 2019 - Hitman Rohit Sharma smashed 140(113) against Pakistan in the big stage of ICC ODI World Cup. In big stage Rohit complete his Hundred on just 85 balls - That was one of the greatest innings played by Indian batter against Pakistan in world cup. On this day in 2019 - Hitman Rohit Sharma smashed 140(113) against Pakistan in the big stage of ICC ODI World Cup. In big stage Rohit complete his Hundred on just 85 balls - That was one of the greatest innings played by Indian batter against Pakistan in world cup. https://t.co/HJ6AhwXVgN

🦋𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝟏𝟕™❤️🇮🇳 @hit_ahir_1718 🤗



One of the best Knock & iconic of Hitman,



My all time favorite innings in odi of Rohit Sharma,



#RohitSharma𓃵 #hitman #OnThisDay . #rohirat On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored 140 from 113 balls against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup .One of the best Knock & iconic of Hitman,My all time favorite innings in odi of Rohit Sharma, On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored 140 from 113 balls against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup . 💙🤗One of the best Knock & iconic of Hitman,🔥 My all time favorite innings in odi of Rohit Sharma,❤️🔥 #RohitSharma𓃵 #hitman #OnThisDay . #rohirat https://t.co/IstMLCp9UQ

RO45☀️ @Pikachu__264 On this day, Rohit Sharma missed another 200. On this day, Rohit Sharma missed another 200. https://t.co/ELcV1dRKYR

Jyran @Jyran45



One knock that made entire Pakistan hater of Rohit Sharma .The most dominating century in World Cup history. 140(113)

@ImRo45 On this day in 2019,Rohit Sharma showed Pakistan who is daddy and how daddy can punish his child.One knock that made entire Pakistan hater of Rohit Sharma .The most dominating century in World Cup history.140(113) On this day in 2019,Rohit Sharma showed Pakistan who is daddy and how daddy can punish his child.🔥 One knock that made entire Pakistan hater of Rohit Sharma .The most dominating century in World Cup history.💥 140(113) 🙌👏👌@ImRo45 ❤ https://t.co/jqJIFm061h

ROHIT TV™ @rohittv_45

Rohit Sharma Scored His 3rd World Cup Hundreds 2nd In 2019 WC.

He Scored 140 In 113 balls With The Help of 14 Fours and 3 Sixes .



M O M :-



@ImRo45 | #INDvsPAK | #Cricket On This Day 2019 !Rohit Sharma Scored His 3rd World Cup Hundreds 2nd In 2019 WC.He Scored 140 In 113 balls With The Help of 14 Fours and 3 Sixes .M O M :- #RohitSharma On This Day 2019 !Rohit Sharma Scored His 3rd World Cup Hundreds 2nd In 2019 WC.He Scored 140 In 113 balls With The Help of 14 Fours and 3 Sixes .M O M :- #RohitSharma @ImRo45 | #INDvsPAK | #Cricket https://t.co/z64ZgqHRc6

⧼ʀᴏʜɪᴛᴹᴵ⁻ᴵᶜᵀ🇮🇳 @Rokum45



OTD in the 2019 World Cup our GOAT opener Hitman has scored 140 vs Pakistan.



#RohitSharma | #OnThisDay | @ImRo45 It has been 3 years for this Masterpiece innings of Rohit SharmaOTD in the 2019 World Cup our GOAT opener Hitman has scored 140 vs Pakistan. It has been 3 years for this Masterpiece innings of Rohit Sharma 🐐🔥OTD in the 2019 World Cup our GOAT opener Hitman has scored 140 vs Pakistan.#RohitSharma | #OnThisDay | @ImRo45 https://t.co/Xgg9k7CW7z

David @CricketFreakD @ImRo45 A day when Pakistan saw a GHOST named Rohit Sharma !! A day when Pakistan saw a GHOST named Rohit Sharma !!🔥 @ImRo45 https://t.co/Nw7T4upTI6

Rohan @TheRohan45

Rohit Sharma Scored 140 Runs , which came off just 113 balls, guided India to their seventh straight victory over Pakistan in World Cup cricket



The Hit-Man is The Shotmaker

#INDVPAK

#RohitSharma

@ImRo45



On this day 3 years back,Rohit Sharma Scored 140 Runs , which came off just 113 balls, guided India to their seventh straight victory over Pakistan in World Cup cricketThe Hit-Man is The Shotmaker On this day 3 years back,Rohit Sharma Scored 140 Runs , which came off just 113 balls, guided India to their seventh straight victory over Pakistan in World Cup cricket 🔥 The Hit-Man is The Shotmaker 😎#INDVPAK#RohitSharma @ImRo45https://t.co/no9k6ehCIr

MOHIT SHUKLA @MohitShukla1030



Rohit Sharma's belligerent 140 helps India crush Pakistan in 2019 World Cup



@ImRo45 | #RohitSharma | #INDvsPAK On The DAY In 2019 World Cup!!Rohit Sharma's belligerent 140 helps India crush Pakistan in 2019 World Cup On The DAY In 2019 World Cup!!Rohit Sharma's belligerent 140 helps India crush Pakistan in 2019 World Cup@ImRo45 | #RohitSharma | #INDvsPAK https://t.co/IM08SamwHp

Rohit Sharma's 140 is the highest individual score for India against Pakistan in World Cups

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a cautious start. A terrible mix-up meant that Rohit could have been run-out, but the throw from the fielder came at the wrong end. That was the only chance the swashbuckling opener gave Pakistan that day, as he piled on the misery with every passing over.

After Rahul was dismissed for 57, the then-captain Virat Kohli joined Rohit at the crease and the duo continued the momentum. Kohli was happy to play second-fiddle as Rohit marched on to an incredible hundred. But he was not done yet as he continued to up the ante and score runs at a frightening pace.

There were still about 12 overs left when Rohit was dismissed, which shows that he could have had his fourth ODI double hundred had he batted till the end.

Kohli accelerated towards the death as India posted a mammoth 346/5. Although the game was shortened by a rain interval, Pakistan couldn't get going in their innings and fell way short as India won the game by 89 runs.

Rohit scored five centuries in that World Cup and it remains arguably one of the highest points of his career.

