"Showed Pakistan who is daddy!"- Fans recall Rohit Sharma's incredible World Cup hundred three years ago on this day

On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma played one of the most incredible knocks by an Indian opener on the biggest stage of the game in the World Cup. The opener scored 140 against Pakistan and helped India maintain their unbeaten record in the World Cups until then over their arch-rivals.
Pakistan had quite a potent bowling attack and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma made them pay with some exquisite strokeplay and helped the Men in Blues make a statement as to why they were one of the favorites to win the 2019 World Cup.
Three years on, fans on Twitter are still gushing about the incredible innings that the then-32-year-old played.
Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma's 140 is the highest individual score for India against Pakistan in World Cups
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a cautious start. A terrible mix-up meant that Rohit could have been run-out, but the throw from the fielder came at the wrong end. That was the only chance the swashbuckling opener gave Pakistan that day, as he piled on the misery with every passing over.
After Rahul was dismissed for 57, the then-captain Virat Kohli joined Rohit at the crease and the duo continued the momentum. Kohli was happy to play second-fiddle as Rohit marched on to an incredible hundred. But he was not done yet as he continued to up the ante and score runs at a frightening pace.
There were still about 12 overs left when Rohit was dismissed, which shows that he could have had his fourth ODI double hundred had he batted till the end.
Kohli accelerated towards the death as India posted a mammoth 346/5. Although the game was shortened by a rain interval, Pakistan couldn't get going in their innings and fell way short as India won the game by 89 runs.
Rohit scored five centuries in that World Cup and it remains arguably one of the highest points of his career.